Tim Tebow holding his own in NY Mets farm system Tim Tebow, playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, signs autographs for fans before the team's Class AA baseball game against the Erie SeaWolves on Friday, April 27, 2018, in Erie, Pa. (Jack Hanrahan/Erie Times-News via AP)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Tim Tebow is holding his own as he tries to make his way up the minor league ladder in the New York Mets farm system.

He went 2 for 15 to start the season with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies of the Double-A Eastern League. But Tebow has raised his batting average to .244 with five doubles, one triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs in 26 games.

He hit .303 over a 10-game span with a five-game hitting streak. Last week, the lefty hit his first home run since opening night.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback smacked a solo shot in a one-run loss against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and also had a three-run blast against them.

He currently has a .430 slugging average, 10 walks and ranks third in the league in strikeouts with 41.