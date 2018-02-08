Tim Tebow on big-league dreams: 'I love trying to prove people wrong'

As Tim Tebow prepares for his second full season in professional baseball, he knows what people think. No one believes he can do it, he readily admits that. But as Tebow said Wednesday night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” that’s his motivation.

In his interview with Fallon, the Heisman Trophy winner turned football announcer *and* New York Mets farmhand discussed his mindset heading into the 2018 baseball season and his hope to make the big leagues at some point:

“The goal is to get to the major leagues for sure. Of course, no one thinks I can do it but I love trying to prove people wrong.”

Tim Tebow is still hoping to prove people wrong with his baseball career. (AP)

It’s hard to fault a guy for believing in himself, even if the odds have never really been in Tebow’s favor. Nonetheless, he played an entire year in the minors last year and moved up from low Single-A to the Mets’ High-A team.

Combined, he hit .226/.309/.347 and showed some power with eight homers. He had 52 RBIs, but 126 strikeouts as well. The Mets have announced that Tebow, 30, will be in big-league spring training this year, which means he’ll get reps at the major-league level and perhaps even some action in spring games.

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!