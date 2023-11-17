Tim Stützle scores in overtime as Senators beat Red Wings 5-4 in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tim Stützle scored 4:58 into overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Thursday in the opening game of the NHL’s Global Series in Sweden.

Stützle batted the puck out of the air off a crossing pass from Drake Batherson that hit the stick of Detroit defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and beat goalie James Reimer just before the horn sounded.

Ottawa earned the victory after squandering a four-goal lead. Brady Tkachuk had two goals — both set up by Stützle — and Josh Norris added a goal and an assist. Jake Sanderson also scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves.

Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and David Perron added goals for Detroit. Reimer stopped 29 shots.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, CANADIENS 5

MONTREAL (AP) — Shea Theodore had a goal and three assists, and the Golden Knights handed the Canadiens their third straight loss.

Jack Eichel and Mark Stone each had a goal and two assists, and Brett Howden, Brayden McNabb and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas (13-3-1). Adin Hill, who entered with a .939 save percentage, stopped 23 shots.

Jesse Ylonen scored twice for Montreal (7-8-2). Alex Newhook, Johnathan Kovacevic and Justin Barron also scored, and Cayden Primeau made 36 saves in his third start of the season.

The Golden Knights went 3 for 7 on the power play, while the Canadiens failed to convert on three man-advantage situations.

DEVILS 5, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesper Bratt, Alexander Holtz and Tyler Toffoli scored in the third period, sending short-handed New Jersey to the victory.

The Devils played without forwards Timo Meier, Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes because of injuries. But they were still able to beat Pittsburgh for the sixth straight time overall.

Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves for New Jersey, which had dropped three in a row and four of five overall.

Bratt gave the Devils a 3-2 lead 2:35 into the third, beating Tristan Jarry over the shoulder to the blocker side during a 4-on-4 stretch.

Story continues

Bryan Rust scored twice for Pittsburgh, which had won five in a row. Jarry stopped 25 shots.

COYOTES 3, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Logan Cooley and Lawson Crouse scored 28 seconds apart in the third period, and Arizona handed Columbus its seventh straight loss.

Barrett Hayton also scored for Arizona, and Connor Ingram stopped 39 shots. The Coyotes picked up points for the third straight game.

Damon Severson scored twice and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 29 shots for the Blue Jackets.

Cooley gave Arizona the lead on its second power play of the night, scoring off a wrist shot from the left circle at 9:39. Crouse made it 3-1 at 10:07.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

The Associated Press