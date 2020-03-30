Tim Petros, former Stampeder and restaurant owner, dead at 58

Tim Petros, a former CFL running back turned restaurateur, has died at age 58.

Petros played for the Calgary Stampeders from 1984 to 1990. In his 100 career games, he accumulated more than 2,200 running yards, 18 touchdowns and 141 catches for 1,007 yards, the Stampeders said in a release Monday.

He was a fifth-round selection for the Stamps in the 1983 CFL draft, and before that played for the University of Calgary Dinos — where he set a rushing record at the Vanier Cup that still stands today, the Dinos wrote in a tribute to Petros on Twitter.

After he retired from football, he worked at his father's restaurant — Nicks' Steakhouse and Pizza, located across the street from McMahon Stadium — before starting his own pizza business.

He originally sold the pizzas around Calgary at farmers markets, before opening Tim's Gourmet Pizza in Cochrane in 2013.

Petros's pizza business and philosophy behind his craft was the subject of a short film that screened at the Calgary International Film Festival in 2015.

Petros is survived by his wife Laura, his son Nik and daughter Jordan.