Tim Norman, jockey who won the 1966 Grand National on the 50-1 outsider Anglo – obituary

Tim Norman, the jockey, who has died aged 79, sensationally won the Grand National in 1966 on the 50-1 outsider Anglo.

On paper, nothing was in Anglo’s favour. The delicate chestnut was a newcomer, on poorish form, with only one win to his name that year. His trainer, the two-time Grand National-winning jockey Fred Winter, had trained the previous year’s winner, Jay Trump, but the chances of lightning striking twice seemed vanishingly remote, and even Winter did not fancy Anglo’s chances, saying he would not have wanted the ride if he had still been a jockey.

The 1966 handicapping was light, meaning that the outsiders had to try harder and their jockeys had to fast more to get an edge. Anglo’s original jockey, Eddie Harty, was injured, so Tim Norman was the spare – and, on top of everything, the inexperienced 22-year-old had been in a bad traffic accident 24 hours before the race.

There was a heightened atmosphere at Aintree, as a vast crowd – including Paul McCartney – braved the late March sleet to watch what they thought would be the last ever Grand National. Mirabel Topham, whose company owned Aintree racecourse, had made the same threat in 1965, because running the world’s most famous steeplechase was draining her resources.

She wanted to move the race to Ascot, and develop Aintree for housing. “I will not let the National die an ignominious death,” she told the Liverpool Echo on the morning of the race in 1966, but “this is the last one we can do under these conditions.”

With a general election looming five days after the race, the Grand National became a political football, with both Edward Heath and the prime minister (and Merseyside MP) Harold Wilson making vague promises to keep the race running. Expecting the worst, however, the racecard was packed to monstrous proportions. No fewer than 109 horses were entered, although only 47 made it to the start.

The favourite was Freddie, who had come second to the legendary Arkle in the Hennessy that year. Betting was enormous, as the bitter winter had suspended so many races that there had been little else for punters to speculate on other than ante-post odds for the National months ahead.

Nine horses fell in the first circuit, with the notorious Chair fence knocking out five. Anglo began to be noticed on the second circuit, jostling Freddie for second place behind the pacemaker, Forest Prince. By the final four fences, Forest Prince was flagging and Freddie’s heavy handicap beginning to tell. Anglo surged ahead to win by 20 lengths.

Norman said the little Anglo – one of only 12 horses to finish the race – had run beautifully, with only one scare, when he nodded at Becher’s Brook on the second circuit. “It was a fair old drop in those days on the inside,” he recalled.

His fellow jockey, Richard Pitman, described Norman as neither flash nor boastful: “While he was so delighted to pick up the National winner, he wasn’t altered by it at all.”

Someone whose life was changed by Anglo was the horse’s stable boy Corky Browne, later Nicky Henderson’s “head lad”, who had told his girlfriend Diane he would marry her if the 50-1 outsider won the National – and he duly did.

The son of a Devon farmer, Tim Norman was born at Ashcombe on March 21 1944. He was scouted at 16 by the Lambourn trainer George Spann, and had his first winner a year later, at Fontwell, in 1961. He went on to win the George Duller Hurdle at the 1964 Cheltenham Festival, a curtain-raiser to his finest season, 1965-66, when he had 28 wins, including the Grand National and, a week later, the Welsh Grand National too.

But 1966 was a high watermark, for both Norman and Anglo. In 1967, the horse ran a stinker at the National, despite being joint favourite; he was pulled up on the first circuit, and only raced one more season. An injury forced Norman to retire as a jockey in 1974, after 210 wins. The Injured Jockeys Fund bought him a JCB digger, and he made a living thereafter as the favoured builder of Lambourn trainers.

He is survived by Veronica, his wife of 57 years, and their son and daughter.

Tim Norman, born March 21 1944, death announced September 7 1944

