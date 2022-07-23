Tim Miller Says ‘The Goon’ Movie Is Heading To Netflix – Comic-Con

Tim Miller revealed that his feature take of The Goon comic is being made at Netflix with Love, Death & Robots episodic filmmaker Patrick Osborne directing.

Logline: The Goon comic is about a hulking orphan raised by his aunt, a strong-woman for a carnival. When a gangster Labrazio guns down the aunt, the goon kills the gangster and takes over the operation.

Miller was happy with making Love, Death and Robots at the streamer, and made a point to land The Goon there.

Miller said he was in development on The Goon for 12 years and that the comic’s creator Eric Powell was working on the script with Osborn.

The news was made by Miller at Collider’s Directors on Directing panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

Miller reflected earlier on what went wrong with his R-rated Terminator: Dark Fate movie.

