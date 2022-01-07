Tim Means vs. Jeremiah Wells being finalized for UFC Fight Night 200

Nolan King and Farah Hannoun
·1 min read

The UFC is finalizing a welterweight fight between two power punchers.

Tim Means and Jeremiah Wells will square off Feb. 5 at UFC Fight Night 200, expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and stream on ESPN+.

Three people with knowledge recently informed MMA Junkie of the matchup but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Means (32-12-1 MMA, 14-9 UFC) enters the bout on a three-fight winning streak with consecutive victories over Laureano Staropoli, Mike Perry, and Nicolas Dalby.

Wells (9-2-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) made an instant impact in his UFC debut when, on short notice, he flattened Warlley Alves unconscious with a brutal second-round knockout.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night 200 lineup includes:

  • Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chidi Njokuani

  • Sam Alvey vs. Ian Heinisch

  • Phil Rowe vs. Jason Witt

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques

  • John Castaneda vs. Miles Johns

  • Denys Bondar vs. Malcolm Gordon

  • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Mike Trizano

  • Bryan Battle vs. Tresean Gore

  • Nick Maximov vs. Punahele Soriano

  • Carlston Harris vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

  • Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko

  • Tim Means vs. Jeremiah Wells

