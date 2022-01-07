Tim Means vs. Jeremiah Wells being finalized for UFC Fight Night 200
The UFC is finalizing a welterweight fight between two power punchers.
Tim Means and Jeremiah Wells will square off Feb. 5 at UFC Fight Night 200, expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and stream on ESPN+.
Three people with knowledge recently informed MMA Junkie of the matchup but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.
Means (32-12-1 MMA, 14-9 UFC) enters the bout on a three-fight winning streak with consecutive victories over Laureano Staropoli, Mike Perry, and Nicolas Dalby.
Wells (9-2-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) made an instant impact in his UFC debut when, on short notice, he flattened Warlley Alves unconscious with a brutal second-round knockout.
With the addition, the UFC Fight Night 200 lineup includes:
Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chidi Njokuani
Sam Alvey vs. Ian Heinisch
Phil Rowe vs. Jason Witt
Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques
John Castaneda vs. Miles Johns
Denys Bondar vs. Malcolm Gordon
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Mike Trizano
Bryan Battle vs. Tresean Gore
Nick Maximov vs. Punahele Soriano
Carlston Harris vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Tim Means vs. Jeremiah Wells