Tim McGraw's Daughters Discover His Brooding First Photo Shoot: 'Could Not Stop Laughing'

McGraw shared the throwback photo on Instagram Tuesday

Terry Wyatt/Getty Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in August 2023

Tim McGraw shared the ultimate throwback — one that his daughters will never let him live down.

On Tuesday, the "Standing Room Only" singer, 56, shared a brooding photo of himself from his first photo shoot to Instagram. In the image, McGraw's appearance is moody as he wraps his arms around his guitar and leans his head against the fingerboard.

"My daughters ran across this today and could not stop laughing!! I have to admit, pretty funny! My first photo shoot..... Had no Idea!!! Sometimes you just have to laugh at yourself," he captioned the photo.

Two of McGraw's daughters — whom he shares with Faith Hill — Audrey Caroline, 21, and Gracie, 26 commented on their father's Instagram post. (The country star also shares daughter Maggie Elizabeth, 25, with the "This Kiss" singer, 56.)

In response to the post, Audrey wrote "HAHA," while Gracie replied "It’s iconic."

Tim McGraw/Instagram Audrey McGraw comments on Tim McGraw's brooding first photo shoot

Tim McGraw/Instagram Gracie McGraw comments on Tim McGraw's brooding first photo shoot

Related: Tim McGraw Reveals He Has 'Theme Night' Tradition with Daughters Audrey, Maggie, and Gracie

Last month, the "Humble and Kind" performer opened up on Audacy's Katie & Company in their Superstar Power Hour about a fun tradition that he enjoys during the holidays with his wife and daughters.

“They’ve created this theme night thing that we do. It’s based on TV shows or movies, or books sometimes, and they’ll pick a theme, and then we’ll have a dinner – the food has to fit the theme as well," he explained.

"We’ll put all these characters in a hat, and everybody has to draw a character, and then you have to dress up as that character, but you can only use things that you can find around the house."

The fun challenge has created lots of laughs and memories for the family. "We did ‘Game of Thrones,’ one night…’Harry Potter,’ one night, so I’m curious to see what they come up with this year," McGraw said.



Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Mazur/Getty The McGraw-Hill family

Related: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Proud Parents of 3 Daughters: All About Their Girls

Last year, the family landed on an "Icon" theme night and had another one dedicated to The Godfather, which they commemorated on Instagram.

"Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!" McGraw said of the festivities.

The close-knit family often spends a lot of time together and makes the most of it. "It's crazy. It goes by so fast," McGraw said about his daughters during a conversation with Leo Edit in 2021. "What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.