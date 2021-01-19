Tim McGraw/Tyler Hubbard, Josh Groban, Patti LaBelle Join Inauguration Festivities

Further performances were announced Tuesday morning for official inauguration programs that will take place before and after the swearing-in of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, including music stars who’ll take part in a virtual prayer service on Wednesday morning as well as additions to the prime-time TV special in the evening.

The “Celebrating America” nighttime special has added country stars Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard as well as the Black Pumas and a set by DJ Cassidy. McGraw and Hubbard (who’s breaking off from his usual duo, Florida Georgia Line), are expected to sing “Undivided,” a unity anthem the duet partners released just last week (pictured above). The Black Pumas are likely to perform “Colors,” which is currently up for a Grammy for record of the year, among the group’s three pending nominations. DJ Cassidy’s set, part of his “Pass the Mic” all-star medley series, promises Ozuna and Luis Fonsi as guests.

More from Variety

Prior to the actual inauguration ceremony, the Washington National Cathedral will host the just-announced presidential prayer service. Josh Groban, Patti LaBelle and the Clark Sisters are the performers who’ll be doing spiritual material amid an ecumenical service filled with dozens of religious leaders.

These announcements follow on the heels of Monday’s naming of Garth Brooks as the third and presumably final perfomer at the swearing-in ceremony, where he’ll join Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

The prayer service with Groban, LaBelle and the Clarks will begin at 10 a.m. ET. and be livestreamed at https://bideninaugural.org/watch and https://cathedral.org.

The “Celebrating America” special with McGraw, Hubbard and the Black Pumas airs from 8:30-10 p.m. ET and will be hard to escape. The Tom Hanks-hosted show will be carried live by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS as well as streamed live at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch and on on the inauguration committee’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch social media channels. Previously announced performers for the prime-time broadcast include Bruce Springsteen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Jon Bon Jovi.

Story continues

A “Parade Across America” event is also scheduled for Wednesday’s inauguration festivities.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.