Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Wears Vintage Outfit from Her Mom's Clothing Archive

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Manny Carabel/Getty Images Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Gracie McGraw

Grace McGraw is taking some style inspiration from her mom!

On Friday, the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shared an image of her wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier femme dress, Tom Ford Gucci moto jacket and vintage vinyl Manolo boots, which she confirmed to PEOPLE are all pieces from her mom's personal collection.

"Last night in clothes my mom let me have, clutching my movie ticket to ground me from my own inner monologue….wishing I was wearing smaller underwear…..," Gracie, 26, captioned the Instagram photo of her wearing the outfit for the N.Y.C. premiere of On Our Way, adding, "Fit is all vintage archive ;)."

Her deep brunette hair, with color by Ashley Javier, was worn sleek, pulled back and slicked to the side

Chiming in on the former blonde's style, Rita Wilson wrote, "The Tom@Ford Gucci motorcycle jacket is 🔥 as are you!" while baby sister Audrey McGraw, 21, simply wrote "Damn!!!!!" on her look.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images Gracie McGraw

Gracie is the eldest of McGraw and Hill's three daughters. The Nashville native, who is a singer like her parents, also has a younger sister, Maggie, 24.

In 2021, Tim McGraw, 56, spoke to PEOPLE about raising three girls, giving most of the accolades to his wife — who got some style inspiration from Gracie a year earlier when she dyed her hair bubblegum pink.

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," McGraw said of his daughters. "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

In 2020, McGraw also spoke to PEOPLE about how proud he is of his eldest child.



"Gracie, our oldest daughter, is an actress in L.A., and she makes me proud every day because she's such a strong, independent young lady who speaks her mind," he said. "And she makes me proud every day of the way she lives her life."

