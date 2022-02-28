Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Enjoy a Date Night as Presenters at the 2022 SAG Awards

Georgia Slater
·2 min read

It's a very special night out for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill!

During the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, the celebrity couple joined forces to present the trophy for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series. Lee Jung-jae from Netflix's breakout series Squid Game took home the coveted award.

The 1883 stars, both 54, looked chic for the big event, Hill wearing a sleeveless shimmering gown while her country singer husband sported a black tuxedo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

SAG Couples
SAG Couples

Amy Sussman/WireImage

RELATED: How Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Supporting Each Other Through Becoming Empty Nesters

The couple recently spoke to PEOPLE about their work together on 1883, the prequel series to Yellowstone, and how the country stars had to navigate the separation between their real-life marriage and the couple they play on the show.

Although each has acted before (McGraw made his major film debut in 2004's Friday Night Lights and has gone on to appear in eight other films including the Oscar-winning The Blind Side, while Hill has starred in 2004's Stepford Wives and 2017's Dixieland), the project marks the first time the pair have acted together. They decided they needed to set up some ground rules for the work.

"We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we're on set," Hill said. "It's important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife."

Tim McGraw Faith Hill cover
Tim McGraw Faith Hill cover

Jim Wright Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

The couple marked their 25th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6 while filming the show.

"I was hauling ass in a carriage through a river," Hill said. "That was our big celebration!"

And that's just the way they wanted it, said McGraw, "It's been incredible to do scenes together and to watch her work."

Even, he added, when the acting seemed to hit a little close to home. "We had this scene where she has to slap me. I was expecting a finger slap but it was a paw to the jaw. There was 25 years of pent-up aggression going on!" McGraw joked. "When you see it on screen, you realize it was a genuine hit."

The 28th Annual SAG Awards are being broadcast live on TNT and TBS.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘1883’ Stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Barely Got Through ‘Devastating’ Finale: We Were ‘Blubbering’

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the finale of “1883,” streaming now on Paramount Plus. Following the penultimate episode, fans of “1883” feared that the end was near for Isabel May’s Elsa Dutton — and unfortunately, they were right. Following an arrow wound to her liver, Isabel died in her dad’s (Tim […]

  • It Took Tim McGraw 3 Days to ‘Get Up the Nerve’ to Ask Faith Hill to Play His Wife in ‘Yellowstone’

    Tim McGraw says he was nervous to ask Faith Hill to play his on-screen wife, Margaret Dutton, in ‘Yellowstone’ and its prequel ‘1883.’

  • Biden reiterates that Russia will end up 'paying a serious price' for invading Ukraine

    "If the democracies of the world hold together, I think it increases the prospect that we're going to have less chaos rather than more," Biden said.

  • Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Don’t Know What Their Future Holds Amid Reconciliation Reports

    Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers recently announced their split after being engaged for about a year, but they may be open to a reconciliation.

  • Javier Bardem Says It's 'Very Special' He and Wife Penélope Cruz are Both Nominated for Oscars in 2022

    "It's something that is really unique," Javier Bardem said while appearing on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special ahead of the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

  • Rihanna Wears Sheer Black Minidress And Huge Diamonds To Attend Gucci After Party

    Rihanna has been serving us look after major look ever since the Barbadian singer burst onto the scene back in 2005 – from the endless classic Y2K looks of the early years, all the way through to that Swarovski naked dress and the full-yellow Met Gala dress that have already become the stuff of legend. Always ones to play by their own rules, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky let the world know of their big news by setting up a snowy photoshoot in Harlem, in which the singer wore a low-waisted, baggy, ripped jeans and an oversized pink Chanel quilted coat left open to reveal her bump – which she draped with mega, vintage-style jewellery including a gem-encrusted cross. Now, it all makes sense: this is why Rihanna has shown such a penchant for loose hoodies and oversized statement coats of late.

  • Olympic curling team talks about response to epic gold win in new interview

    Eve Muirhead, Vicky White, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith secured Team GB’s only gold medal at this year’s games.

  • The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2022 SAG Awards

    Celebrities like Alexandra Daddario and Cate Blanchett opted to wear gowns with bold cutouts and daring slits.

  • Kendall Jenner Lets Her Red Hair Down in Paris After Prada's Milan Fashion Week Show

    Kim Kardashian sat front row for the event, which saw Kendall Jenner strut down the runway to "Stripped" by Depeche Mode

  • Grandson charged after man comes home to find wife stabbed to death, Texas cops say

    The 16-year-old has been charged with murder, police said.

  • Kanye West Isn't Official With Kim Kardashian Lookalike

    Earlier this month, before their breakup, Kanye West and his ex Julia Fox were known to be in an...

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.