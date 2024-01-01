Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Celebrate New Year's Eve with Sweet Photo: '1999 and Still Goin Strong'

The couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in October

Tim McGraw/ Instagram Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Tim McGraw is ringing in 2024 with some love for his wife.

On Monday, the country music legend shared a black-and-white snap of himself and Faith Hill to celebrate New Year's Eve. He captioned the sweet shot, "Happy New Year!! 1999 and still goin strong!!!"

The image showed the pair embracing in one another's arms, with McGraw. 56. wearing a baseball cap, while his wife of 27 years sported a white tank.

In the comments section, one fan wrote, "Still STILL one of The Hottest couples out there. I hope you two stay as happy as you seem," as another added, "favorite couple! happy new year."



In November, McGraw opened up about a fun tradition he enjoys during the holidays with Hill, also 56, and their daughters Audrey, 22, Maggie, 25, and Gracie, 26.

“They’ve created this theme night thing that we do. It’s based on TV shows or movies, or books sometimes, and they’ll pick a theme, and then we’ll have a dinner — the food has to fit the theme as well," he told Audacy's Katie & Company in their Superstar Power Hour.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images The happy couple in August 2023

"We’ll put all these characters in a hat, and everybody has to draw a character, and then you have to dress up as that character, but you can only use things that you can find around the house."

The fun challenge has produced laughs and unforgettable moments for the family.

"We did Game of Thrones one night…Harry Potter one night, so I’m curious to see what they come up with this year," the "Southern Girl" singer said.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw

The close-knit family often attends events together and posts photos of their brood.

"The great thing is that they have still wanted to hang out with us and we're grateful for that," Hill told PEOPLE in 2021 of her daughters.

McGraw — who celebrated his 27th wedding anniversary with Hill in October — meanwhile, told PEOPLE that he was proud to have raised "three strong, independent, strong-minded young women."



"And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people," he said. "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."



