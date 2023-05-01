Tim McGraw Celebrates Birthday with His 'Favorite Meal' from Faith Hill: 'Dig in!'

Hill shared a video of her husband's fully loaded plate on Instagram

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Faith Hill/Twitter

Faith Hill knows the perfect way to celebrate Tim McGraw's birthday.

On Monday, Hill, 55, shared an Instagram Video showing off her husband's "favorite meal" that the pair ate to ring in the country singer's 56th birthday.

During the clip, Faith captured a fully loaded plate packed with all of McGraw's favorite foods. In the caption, she revealed each special treat: pot roast, rice and gravy, peas, cornbread, collard greens and sweet tea.

The singer teased this wouldn't be the only time the two would be enjoying the special meal to commemorate the milestone.

"My husband couldn't wait until dinner for his favorite meal so we are having it for lunch……most likely again for dinner," she wrote.

In the video, Hill was clearly excited to gift her husband his favorite meal. "This is what you wanted, baby," she said. "Dig in!"

To close off the post, she shared a heartfelt birthday message. "Happy Birthday my love," she wrote alongside several heart emojis.

Related:Tim McGraw Shares Photos of His Family Dressed as Characters from 'The Godfather' for 'Theme Night'

Most recently, McGraw opened up about the some of the most bittersweet moments he's faced as a parent.

Appearing on Audacy's Rob + Holly in March, the country star recalled getting emotional after dropping off his daughter Gracie, 25, when she moved to Los Angeles.

"I drove my daughter to L.A. when she moved out there, I drove cross country with her. I took all the seats out of my Cadillac Escalade and loaded it up with all of her stuff," he began.

"When I dropped her off, I just lost it," he admitted. "And then I had to drive home all by myself. I was crying the whole time."

McGraw and Hill are parents to three daughters: Gracie, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

John Shearer/Getty

In October, Hill and Gracie appeared on Ina Garten's Food Network and discovery+ show Be My Guest with Ina Garten.

Story continues

During the episode clip, the country singer and her daughter expressed their longtime love of the chef. Hill even said Gracie used to impersonate Garten as a kid.

"This was Gracie after watching your show when she way tiny tiny. She would film herself doing your show," the musician said, crouching down low so only her head was peaking over the counter and continued in a high-pitched voice. "Okay, next you're going to add the eggs and then the flour and then you can stir."

In the clip, Garten and Gracie laughed along with the impression, while Hill's daughter covered her face with her hands.

"I was just missing the bob and the shirt," Gracie joked while gesturing to her own short hairstyle. "But I feel like I'm on the wavelength today."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.