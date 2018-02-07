Tim Lincecum is trying to make an MLB comeback again

Tim Lincecum is attempting another MLB comeback, including a showcase for teams next week. (AP/@adamottavino)

Tim Lincecum, still just 33 years old, is attempting another comeback in Major League Baseball.

The former two-time Cy Young winner will hold a showcase on Feb. 15, but it will only be open to teams and scouts, not the media. Lincecum didn’t pitch at all in MLB in 2017, but did in 2016, after his previous comeback attempt landed him a deal with the Los Angeles Angels. His numbers, however, were terrible: He was 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA in nine starts.

Lincecum spent the winter training at Driveline Baseball in his home state of Washington, a renowned baseball lab that takes a data-driven approach to players improvement. It was Driveline’s Kyle Boddy, who announced the Lincecum showcase on Twitter:

UPDATE: Tim Lincecum will throw for scouts Thursday, February 15th at Driveline Research Lab. Emails and texts will go out to teams later today. No media passes will be distributed. — KyleB @ Driveline (@drivelinebases) February 6, 2018





Lincecum is generally quiet — some people even thought he’d disappeared for a while — but he’s been training at Driveline and one Instagram photo of the erstwhile Big Time Timmy Jim that was shared by Rockies pitcher Adam Ottavino showed Lincecum rather muscled-up.

timmy A post shared by Adam Ottavino (@adamottavino) on Dec 18, 2017 at 9:43pm PST





The hope is that the allure of what Lincecum was will be enough for some team to risk a minor-league deal on him. Don’t be surprised if it happens.

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!