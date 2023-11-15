Tim Hortons Launches National Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign to Spread Kindness

Tim Hortons is ushering in the holiday season with joy and generosity through its inaugural national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign from November 13 to November 19. During this festive initiative, 100% of the proceeds from the sale of Holiday Smile Cookies will be donated to local charities and community groups across Canada, including the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and the Tilbury Information & HELP Centre.

In Tilbury, patrons purchasing a Holiday Smile Cookie at the 6 Mill Street E location will contribute directly to the Tilbury Information & HELP Centre.

Maureen Geddes, Interim CEO of the United Way of Chatham-Kent, expressed delight at the partnership with Tim Hortons for this first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. "The Tilbury community is passionate about the HELP Centre, and each year generously ensures that no one is left behind," Geddes stated. Acknowledging the increasing needs in the community, she noted that the campaign provides a fun and delicious way to celebrate the season while supporting each other.

Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons, highlighted the longstanding tradition of Tim Hortons guests rallying together during Smile Cookie campaigns over the past 25 years. "There's no better time than the holiday season to continue this tradition in a new way," said Bagozzi. She expressed excitement that Holiday Smile Cookies will also support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which, since 1974, has impacted over 315,000 youth at its seven Tims Camps.

The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie is a delectable white chocolate chip sugar cookie infused with red and green sprinkles and adorned with a hand-decorated smile. Bagozzi encouraged patrons to share these delightful treats with family members, friends, and colleagues to join in on giving back to their communities, one cookie at a time.

Tim Hortons invites guests across Canada to participate in spreading the spirit of kindness this holiday season through the enjoyment of these specially crafted Holiday Smile Cookies.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter