Tim Henman backs Emma Raducanu to return to the top ahead of Indian Wells

Tim Henman has backed Emma Raducanu to get back to the top of the women’s game on the evidence of her start to 2024.

Raducanu has won just three of seven matches played this year off the back of eight months out following triple surgery.

But Henman has seen enough in her opening tournaments to suggest she can plot a return to the sort of form that won her the US Open title back in 2021.

Raducanu will play her first match in nearly a month tonight against Rebeka Masarova after earning a wildcard to Indian Wells.

Henman said: “Form is temporary and class is permanent and seeing her level of play straight away in Auckland and then Melbourne, I was really impressed with her tennis level.

“Having played so little you could see that her level was excellent but that doesn’t surprise me because she’s that good. That’s never been in question, and I do feel she’ll get to the top again.”

Emma Raducanu faces Rebeka Masarova tonight (Getty Images)

Since her New York triumph, Raducanu has been beset by injury problems, which resulted in surgery on both her wrists and her ankle and a lengthy hiatus from the sport last season.

She has focused on getting fitter and stronger, the one area Henman believes she needs to master to become one of the world’s best players on a consistent basis.

“For me, it’s all about the physical resilience,” he said. “If she could play circa 20 events this year without any setbacks, that would be hugely positive. She’s been doing the gym work and she’s getting fitter, stronger and faster, and that will give her the resilience to compete on the match court.

“Her level of tennis is exceptional and to a certain extent that will always be there although of course she needs to practise.

“The physical resilience is the important bit but, having had a big break, she’s much more refreshed, she’s in a much better place mentally and I’m so excited about the events coming up she’s going to play in Indian Wells.

“Admittedly, she’s jumping right in the top end. Those are big tournaments against the very best players in the world. It’s not easy to get any types of wins but fingers crossed she can do that.”

It proved a mixed opening day in the main draw in Indian Wells. Andy Murray, who has struggled on court in the early part of this work, had a rare comfortable win, beating David Goffin 6-3, 6-2 to set up a second-round encounter with No5 seed Andrey Rublev.

But Jack Draper, who had pulled out with illness having reached the semi-final of his last tournament in Mexico was unable to overcome Australian Chris O’Connell, losing 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In addition, Katie Boulter, just days after the biggest title of her career – winning the San Diego Open, could not build on that momentum as she was defeated in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 by Camila Giorgi.

