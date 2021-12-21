Tim Hardaway Jr enters health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. has entered COVID-19 protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fourth Dallas player to enter health and safety protocols in past few days.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. has entered COVID-19 protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fourth Dallas player to enter health and safety protocols in past few days. – 4:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Among those of ex-Heat note on the ballot for Basketball Hall of Fame 2022 are Tim Hardaway and Shawn Marion. Former Hurricanes coach and current FSU coach Leonard Hamilton also on Naismith ballot. – 3:16 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The @hoophall announced eligible candidates for the Class of 2022, including Manu Ginobili, Tom Chambers and Lindsey Whalen, as well Chauncey Billups, Swin Cash, Ken Anderson, Muggsy Bogues, Mark Eaton, Michael Finley, Richard Hamilton, Tim Hardaway, Mark Jackson and Shawn Marion – 3:15 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from December 19:

– D. DeRozan: 38 pts, 4 reb, 6 ast

– D. Brooks: 37 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast

– L. James: 31 pts, 14 reb, 6 ast

– B. Hield: 29 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast

– T. Hardaway Jr: 28 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast

– T. Haliburton: 27 pts, 11 ast, 2 stl

– D. Murray: 25 pts, 7 reb, 9 ast – 10:42 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Tim Hardaway Jr. when asked how the Mavs can improve offensive consistency: “If I had the answer, then I’d tell you, boss.” – 11:34 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

The Mavs’ closing lineup of Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Sterling Brown, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber says a lot about where this team is at with available warm bodies. – 10:29 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs trail in MIN 56-50. Foul trouble is likely to be a story as Towns, Beverley & Vanderbilt have 3 fouls for MIN. Powell and Kleber w/3 for Mavs. MIN led by as many as 10. Towns 15 & Russell 11. Hardaway 14 KP 12 for Mavs who shot 40%/4-19 from 3. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:20 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Tim Hardaway Jr. finished Q1 with 12 points. Eight other Mavs scored 13, total.

Not for nothing: THJ is starting for the first time since Nov. 29. – 8:40 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Brunson

MIN starters: Beasley, Vanderbilt, Towns, Russell, Beverley

7:10 Tip @theeagledallas – 7:34 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

COLUMN: Memphis basketball’s unvaccinated players and Penny Hardaway’s negligence threaten this season.

This isn’t a public health issue (even though it should be). It’s about the Tigers needlessly being at a competitive disadvantage.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 6:50 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Had a chance to watch Penny Hardaway’s Zoom session itself and I’m just flabbergasted at Penny’s lack of leadership and abdication of responsibility of this issue. Penny said he never even thought about vaccinations this year – how is that possible? Such a ridiculous situation. – 6:01 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

How about this? Just noticed. It was exactly three years ago – to the day – that Penny Hardaway told Rick Barnes to get the F out. What a dismal end to a wonderfully contentious series. – 8:21 PM

Rob Schaefer: Adam Silver says on ESPN that NBA player pool is around 97 percent vaccinated, 65 percent boosted. League would like to get boosted number near vaccinated number -via Twitter @rob_schaef / December 21, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski: Adam Silver tells @Malika Andrews that the Omicron variant constitutes 90 percent of the league’s cases now. “Beyond dominant,” he said. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 21, 2021

David Aldridge: Adam Silver says on ESPN that the league is looking into possibly shortening the timeline that asymptomatic, vaccinated players who test positive for COVID have to sit out before returning to play. -via Twitter @davidaldridgedc / December 21, 2021