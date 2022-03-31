Tim Hardaway to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Monte Poole. Sources: Warriors legend Tim Hardaway – the catalyst during the brief Run-TMC era – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Richly deserving. Joins teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond.

Source: Twitter @MontePooleNBCS

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Sources: Warriors legend Tim Hardaway – the catalyst during the brief Run-TMC era – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Richly deserving. Joins teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. – 5:47 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Doing some research for an article coming later, and came across this stat…

Since Jan. 26 (Mavs’ first game after Tim Hardaway Jr. broke his foot), Josh Green is shooting 48.1% from the floor and 39.5% from three and Reggie Bullock is at 42.2% from the floor, 40.5% from three. – 11:48 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

For Mavs at Cleveland tonight – Mavs are without Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury recovery), and Trey Burke and Sterling Brown (H&S Protocols). Tim Hardaway Jr and Theo Pinson out also. Brandon Knight who was signed to a 10-day yesterday should be available. – 4:38 PM

More on this storyline

Howard Beck: Finalists for the Naismith @Hoophall of Fame, Class of 2022: Leta Andrews Swin Cash Michael Cooper Hugh Evans Manu Ginobili Tim Hardaway Bob Huggins Marques Johnson George Karl Marianne Stanley Lindsay Whalen -via Twitter @HowardBeck / February 18, 2022