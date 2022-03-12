Tim Dowling: the oldest one has left home – again. At least I get to play white van man​

Tim Dowling
·4 min read

It’s 10am on a Saturday. My wife and I are in the waiting room of a van hire company somewhere on London’s north-western fringes. It had been my job to hire the van, but I’d left it late and there seems to be some kind of shortage. The only place that had one available was so far away my wife had to drive me there.

It’s taking the customer ahead of me a long time to collect his van, because of his unwillingness, or inability, to provide proof of address.

“I might leave you to it,” my wife says.

“But what if something goes wrong?” I say.

“Like what?” she says, walking out of the office door. Her inability to imagine unwanted outcomes is sometimes difficult to live with.

Finally, it’s my turn. I present my documentation, and the young man behind the counter clicks his mouse.

“There is one issue,” he says.

“Is it that you don’t have any vans?” I say. This is precisely the unwanted outcome I’d been imagining.

“It’s just that you requested the longer size,” he says.

“Did I?” I say.

Out here I’m just another white van man. Part of the brotherhood

“Let me show you what I’ve got,” he says. He sprints across the lot and returns at the wheel of a giant white van. I go out to meet him.

“I can try to get you the bigger one,” he says.

“I don’t want the bigger one,” I say.

“Oh, man,” he says. “You’ve made my day!”

I only need the van to drive a bed, some furniture, four boxes and some bin liners full of clothes and towels to the other end of London: the oldest one is moving out.

I got emotional the first time the oldest one left home, but I’m used to it now. The last time – four years ago – he got into a taxi with all his stuff on a snowy evening just as I was returning home. As soon as he was gone my wife announced that she was never going to cook again, which proved to be the more traumatic turning point.

When his lease ran out two years later, the oldest one returned. Then the pandemic hit. Then the middle one returned from the US. Suddenly I was cooking for five, every night.

Once I’ve managed to pilot it home, the van does not take long to load. By midday we are riding high and heading east, with my wife sitting in the middle relaying the directions from her phone.

“I can’t believe you don’t need a special licence to drive this thing,” the oldest one says.

“I know, right?” I say, sailing off a roundabout. “Just proof of address.”

“Actually you’re better at driving this than you are an ordinary car,” my wife says.

“Out here I’m just another white van man,” I say. “Part of the brotherhood.”

“You want to turn right,” my wife says.

“I’ve got a heart of gold, an aggressive driving style and some frankly eye-watering political views,” I say.

“Right here,” my wife says.

“You mean right here, right here?” I say.

“Yes,” she says.

“OK,” I say, indicating. “Here we go.”

“Oh wait,” she says. “Not this one.”

There is a long silence while I battle my way back into the inside lane. Luckily I can’t see any of the cars behind me.

Related: Tim Dowling: hunting for a tortoise in driving rain will shrink my inflated ego nicely

An hour later we arrive at the oldest one’s flat, in what can only be called a young person’s part of London. Other people are also unloading their children’s stuff; it’s like the first day of university all over again.

Neither of his flatmates has moved in yet, so unloading is a slow process involving several staging posts. Our departure, when it comes, is a little unceremonious: we leave him sitting alone in the low afternoon sun.

“OK, have fun,” my wife says.

“See you for Sunday lunch,” I say. “Not this Sunday.”

Back in the van, my wife and I brace ourselves for the long trip back alone.

“Remember,” I say. “I’m just an honest tradesman, out here trying to make a living.”

“I get it,” she says.

“So I need you to say the correct directions, well in advance.”

“Fine,” she says. “Straight on.”

“What about this upcoming thing?” I say.

“It says straight.”

“Chicane?” I say. “Is that the word?”

It’s too late. My van is pinned by encroaching kerbs, with a line of bollards threatening my high white sides. All the sensors are beeping. I close my eyes for a second, thinking back to a much earlier moment, when I made someone’s day.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Michael Bunting is more than just Matthews & Marner

    Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.&nbsp;