Tim Dowling: hunting for a tortoise in driving rain will shrink my inflated ego nicely

Tim Dowling
·4 min read

Every season he adds a new hiding place to his rotation, to make him just a little bit harder to find


I am sitting in the kitchen in front of my laptop, drinking coffee in the sluggish morning light, just back from the southwestern leg of the band’s 2022 tour. I am exhausted, my stuff is still piled in a big pyramid in the sitting room, and my shoulder aches where the banjo strap catches it.

“Would you care to know,” I say, “where our album currently sits on the official UK Folk chart?” The oldest one looks up, composing his features into a careful, blank expression.

“Go on, then,” he says.

“It’s currently at 31,” I say.

“Isn’t that where it was last week?” he says.

“It’s a monthly chart,” I say. “It only changes every 30 days.”

“So this is just a reminder,” he says.

“Your daily reminder,” I say.

The tortoise stomps past, a look of unmistakable fury on his face.

“He’s raging,” the oldest one says.

“He wants out,” I say. “But it’s too early.” My wife walks in, in a similar, stately rage.

“When are you gonna move your stuff?” she says. She does not stay long enough to hear my answer.

I watch as the tortoise attempts, not for the first time, to leave through the cat flap; I know from experience that he’s about a centimetre too wide. He stays wedged in there, preventing the cat from coming and going, before backing out and taking up an angrier position in the middle of the room.

Later on the sun comes out, the air warms up and the garden door gets left open. The tortoise escapes, as he often does at this time of year. I have learned to let him enjoy these temporary victories. He thunks down the back steps in a bid for freedom and heads in a southerly direction, imagining that the halved tomato he finds in his path is his discovery, and not my doing.

I watch as he attempts to leave through the cat flap. I know from experience that he’s a centimetre too wide

That afternoon I look up from my computer to see the tortoise strolling across the lawn, with the cat riding him like a horse. He is wary enough of general threats to retreat into his shell whenever a shadow is cast across him, but takes no notice of a cat standing on his back.

It is just one more humiliation on a long list that includes the knitted dinosaur costume we put him in at Christmas. When I next look up, both cat and tortoise are gone.

Later still, when the temperature has plunged and the rains have returned and my wife has gone to bed before Newsnight has even started, she sends me a text from upstairs: an emoji of a tortoise.

Encoded in this text is an instruction: go out into the cold wet night and retrieve the tortoise from wherever he is hiding. On Tuesdays I might also get an emoji of a recycling bin, but it’s only Monday.

I go into the kitchen, where the oldest one is still sitting at his computer, now in a recreational capacity. The wind is whistling outside, and the rain is lashing the skylight above my head.

“Is this, like, a named storm?” I say.

“I haven’t named it,” he says.

“I mean officially,” I say.

“Sorry, what are we talking about?” he says, looking up.

“Nothing,” I say. “I need to get the tortoise.”

“Ugh,” he says.

Even a few nights on a stage in front of an audience will inflate the ordinary ego to an extent that a conscious effort is required to shrink oneself back down to size when you get home. I don’t know what remedies other people use, but half an hour searching for a tortoise in driving rain usually does it for me. Every season he adds a new hiding place to his rotation, to make it just a little bit harder.

Eventually, I spot a protruding foot by the light of my phone, and find him in his latest bolthole under the ivy. I pick up the cold doorstop weight of him, carry him inside and place him gently under the dog’s bed. Then I send my wife a thumb’s up emoji and lock the back door.

Related: Tim Dowling: ‘My wife’s idea of a hot date is trip to the dump’

Sitting back down in front of Newsnight, I think about what this routine must be like for the tortoise: every day he makes a daring escape, and every morning he wakes up in the same spot under the dog’s bed, as if it had all been a dream.

It’s probably not so bad, I think – exciting and frustrating by turns, but with a rhythm to it that must become familiar, even comforting over time.

I look over at the giant pyramid of my stuff, still untouched, and think: 31, all month.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a

  • Who could get phased out of Raptors rotation?

    With the Toronto Raptors healthy and the addition of Thad Young, it’s likely that a player who’s been getting steady minutes off the bench could see their role decreased. Who could it be? Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • When the All-Star break ends, the NBA's stretch run begins

    CLEVELAND (AP) — When the All-Star break ends, the stretch run begins. There isn’t much time left in the NBA season. The All-Star weekend came at about the 60-game mark for teams, far beyond the midpoint of the 82-game schedule. It’s a sprint to the finish now, and the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have to prove they have the legs to make a run. The Nets could have Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons on the floor soon to spark a surge. But the Lakers might be without Anthony Davis for more than

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • IIHF suspends Andri Denyskin 1 year for racist gesture toward Black player

    Five months after he directed a brutally racist gesture at an opponent, the IIHF has banned Ukraine men’s national team player Andri Denyskin for a year.

  • Devils get 3 players back in return from break

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils are returning from an eight-day break refreshed and as healthy as they have been in a while. When Lindy Ruff's struggling young team faces the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Thursday night, $63 million defenseman Dougie Hamilton is going to be back in the lineup for the first time in almost two months along with forwards Jesper Bratt and Andreas Johnsson. Hamilton, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, has missed 17 games since taking a shot in the

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame snubs historic all-Black team for 5th straight year

    The exclusion of the Chatham Coloured All-Stars from the Hall of Fame typifies the paradox of Canadian identity.

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Beijing Olympics help boost winter sport numbers in Sudbury

    In the last three weeks the Sudbury Sprinters speed skating club has seen its biggest surge of interest in the sport in at least the past three years, said the club's president. Club president Natalie Lefort said a dozen people with no prior speed skating experience have contacted the Sudbury Sprinters in the last three weeks. She has attributed Canada's success at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games to that growing enthusiasm for the sport. "I haven't seen this much interest in the past few years, a