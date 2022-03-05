Tim Dowling: my hand is hot, I’m hearing things – and my wife says I’m going mad

Tim Dowling
·4 min read

On a weekend away with friends, she tells everyone about my medical issues. I’d forgotten how indiscreet she is


My wife and I are setting off on a weekend away; she’s driving. After about 20 minutes conversation flags, and I take my phone out of my pocket.

“Ow,” I say, examining my fingers.

“What’s happened?” my wife says.

“An attack of hot hand,” I say.

“Hot hand?” she says.

“The fingers of this hand get hot for no reason,” I say. “Actually just the thumb and forefinger.”

“Hot all the time?” she says.

“They’re not hot themselves,” I say. “They just make things I touch feel hot. Like my phone.”

“Maybe your phone is hot,” she says.

I go into the living room, holding the upstairs smoke alarm in front of me like Yorick’s skull

“Don’t you think I might have considered that?” I say. Actually I thought my phone was the problem for a week.

“You’ve never mentioned this,” my wife says.

“I’ve kept it from you,” I say.

“Why don’t you make an appointment?” she says.

“I’m not telling a doctor that two of my fingers make things seem hot sometimes.”

“Not so long ago you were complaining about your hand being cold,” she says.

She is wrong about this: it’s actually more than a decade since I suffered from cold mouse hand: whenever I worked at my computer for long periods, the hand using the mouse became unbearably cold. I found some fellow sufferers online, but it didn’t seem like a club I wanted to belong to.

When we are with friends later, my wife tells everyone about my hot hand. I should have remembered how little she is to be trusted with the details of a medical issue she finds amusing.

“It’s true,” she tells them. “He complained the whole way up.”

“What, your fingers feel hot?” asks one friend.

“No, they make the things I touch feel hot,” I say.

“Have you looked it up?” asks another friend.

“I don’t want to know what it is,” I say.

Our friend types my symptoms into her iPad, and shows me the results. I recognise some of the ailments from my cold mouse hand days: De Quervain’s syndrome, Raynaud’s …

“You should get it checked,” she says.

“It’s not even on my top 10 list of things wrong with me,” I say.

Back home on Sunday, I am decanting clothes into the washing machine when I hear a loud chirp.

“Have you fed the cat?” my wife says.

“No, I was just …” I stop at a second chirp.

“What’s wrong with you?” she says.

“Is that the smoke alarm?” I say.

“Is what the smoke alarm?” she says.

“That noise,” I say.

“Have you gone mad?” she says.

The chirps could be warning that the alarm’s back-up battery is dead, except I changed the battery recently. While I am staring up at the smoke alarm the chirp sounds again, from some distance away. I think: upstairs.

I pull the upstairs alarm off the ceiling. It is suspiciously hot to the touch, until I switch hands.

I hear the chirp again. Downstairs, I stand under the first alarm, until it chirps. I go into the living room, where my wife and the middle one are watching TV, holding the upstairs alarm in front of me like Yorick’s skull.

Related: Tim Dowling: on tour we have nothing but time, Travelodges and cartoon penises | Tim Dowling

“I can’t tell which alarm needs a new battery.”

“Which one was going off?” says the middle one.

“They both were, I think,” I say. I hear the chirp again, directly above my head.

“And now this one,” I say, looking up. But the ceiling is blank: there is no alarm in this room.

I step into the hall and hear the chirp again, this time seemingly from upstairs. I go back to the living room.

“I don’t understand,” I say.

“What’s wrong with you?” says the middle one. The chirp goes off again, nearby.

“Where is that coming from?” I scream.

“From the one in your hand!” he shouts.

“But it’s not connected to anything!” I yell. I walk across the room and bury the alarm under a sofa cushion. Then I stand by the door with my arms folded. After a long and awkward silence, there is a muffed chirp from beneath the cushion.

“I knew he was going mad,” my wife says.

“I think I might have a battery in my office,” I say. When I go off to look I decide not to come back for a little while.

