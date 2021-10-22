Tim Davis Presents Sale of Historic Linden Estate in the Hamptons

Linden Estate - a piece of American architectural history, embedded into park-like grounds that date back to 1899, the sprawling estate has recently undergone an impressive refurbishment at the hands of designer Steven Gambrel and now awaits a new owner to carry on its legacy.

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 1899, American architect Grosvenor Atterbury designed a grand residence in Southampton's estate section, inspired by the summers he spent on his own family's estate in the Hamptons. The sprawling manor— which spans 18,000 square feet—was constructed on an equally impressive 17 acre parcel (since divided) with landscape design by Frederick Law Olmsted, the "father of American landscape architecture" and the man behind New York's Central Park.

Linden Estate—named for the ornamental linden trees that cover the now remaining 9.11-acre park-like grounds—is without a doubt a part of American architectural history. It's a legacy that has been continued over the past decade by the current owners with a careful face-lift by influential designer Steven Gambrel, who the Architectural Digest AD100 list has recognized for his tireless work that draws inspiration from the local vernacular. And this incredible slice of architectural history is currently on the market.

"The house itself has a remarkable history and great historic architecture by Grosvenor Atterbury," says Gambrel. "It is the warmth and utility of great European manor houses; however, that really inspired our choices. We want every room to be livable, layered with rich materials, and easy summer living."

The home is ideal for both family living and entertaining, with nine principal bedrooms, 12 full and three half baths, and separate staff quarters—including a heavenly master suite, a gym with wrap-around windows, and a steam room. Scattered across the grounds are a collection of resort-style amenities, including an oversized outdoor pool with a spa, a glass "box" pool house, which was a recent addition designed by Gambrel and colleague Umberto Plaja which was manufactured in Polenz Germany, and has a full kitchen ideal for al fresco dining. Additionally, there is a grass tennis court, a paddle court, a spectacular showpiece fountain with lights, and a carriage house with connecting greenhouse and an equipment house. Finally, one of the highlight features of this home is the glittering glass pavilion connected to the main house by the gym covering a 60-foot heated indoor pool, which features a bright Ferrari red slide and a waterfall as it's playful centerpiece.

While the home is inspired by European manor houses, with its terracotta roofline, leaded glass windows, wraparound porches, and eight wood-burning fireplaces— all of which were preserved during the renovation—the interior also takes its cues from chic country estates. The handsome library features oak and leather paneling and an ornate, hand-carved plaster ceiling. The French-inspired kitchen boasts an impressive farmhouse sink, state-of-the-art appliances, and rustic ceiling beams. The white, shiplap walls of the guest bedrooms and ensuites take design cues from coastal-style interiors in a nod to the nearby sandy beaches.

"Linden Estate happens to surpass all the current trends— ample space, large public rooms for entertaining, intimate rooms for working at home in privacy, sports such as indoor swimming, tennis, major gym facilities, and treatment rooms," reveals Gambrel. "We even designed a family office to manage complex lives and real estate portfolios. Guests have their separate wing, and everyone feels well accommodated."

For more than 120 years, Linden Estate has been one of the most impressive homes in The Hamptons—and it now awaits new owners to write the next chapter in its illustrious history.

