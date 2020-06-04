Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday denounced the “senseless” killing of George Floyd in an open letter calling on both the tech giant and the nation to “do more” to fight racism.

“We can have no society worth celebrating unless we can guarantee freedom from fear for every person who gives this country their love, labor, and life,” Cook wrote.

The 59-year-old Georgia native said he’s seen progress in race relations in the U.S. since he was a kid, but that black and brown Americans continue to deal with discrimination and trauma based on the color of their skin. Cook said Apple has always worked to have a diverse workforce, but added the company has more opportunities to help. Apple, according to Cook, remains committed to bringing technology to underserved schools, and that it’s donating to organizations like the Equal Justice Initiative, which targets mass incarceration. Cook said the company is also dedicated to fighting “environmental injustice — like climate change — which disproportionately harm black communities and other communities of color.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: Apple to Reopen More Than 100 Stores in The US This Week

Cook’s comments come a few days after Apple Music joined several other tech companies in supporting Blackout Tuesday, which protested the killing of Floyd; Apple Music, for its part on Blackout Tuesday, changed its regularly scheduled radio programs to promote more black artists.

“To create change, we have to reexamine our own views and actions in light of a pain that is deeply felt but too often ignored,” Cook said. “Issues of human dignity will not abide standing on the sidelines. To the black community — we see you. You matter and your lives matter.”

You can read the full 544-word letter here.

Read original story Tim Cook Says Apple Must ‘Do More’ to Fight Racism At TheWrap