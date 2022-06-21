Tim Connelly on Anthony Edwards: He can be the best player in the world

Tim Connelly on Anthony Edwards: “The guy can be as good as anybody in the world. That type of talent, he’s certainly got the winning DNA that we’re all looking for. So, I just don’t want him to ever lose that joy. It’s pretty special to watch a person who’s that comfortable in his own skin. We can’t skip steps to be an elite team. He can’t skip steps to being an elite player. But there is no limit on what he can do. He can be the best player in the world.”
Source: Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Here’s a Q&A with Timberwolves President Tim Connelly. Topics include: the draft (surprise!). Best player vs. need. Towns, Edwards and his decision-making process. startribune.com/tim-connelly-t…7:13 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Had a good time doing a quick little draft story with @Jon Krawczynski today. We talked potential options at No. 19, why I’m a huge fan of the Tim Connelly hire, and more.
https://t.co/uIFH5Vhg7d pic.twitter.com/VGo6R3D52n6:54 PM

Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
DIFM2 – 8:06 AM

Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
DIFM2 – 11:21 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Edwards (or Kermit Wilts?) putting in work in the gym ahead of the 2022-23 season. He is headed for another break out season at Timberwolves #RaisedbyWolves
pic.twitter.com/8AX5gtWshq10:53 AM

Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
DIFM2 – 11:54 AM

More on this storyline

Tim Connelly on Karl-Anthony Towns’ future: “I hope he’s here forever. I hope we have the type of team success that would allow us to look up and see Karl’s jersey being hung up in the rafters.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / June 20, 2022

Tim Connelly on draft process: “If you can’t do it exactly like the way you had hoped, you have Plan B’s and C’s and feel good about those as well. Hopefully, we argue like crazy, respectfully, and challenge each other’s opinions and once the door opens it’s a “we” decision. No decisions from this group will be made by individuals. It’ll be made by the collection of colleagues.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / June 20, 2022

Rylan Stiles: Tari Eason has worked out for Charlotte, Minnesota, Atlanta, Houston, San Antonio, New York, Oklahoma City, Cleveland, Memphis, Chicago. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / June 20, 2022

