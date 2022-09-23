Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ Netflix Series Gets November Premiere Date

“Wednesday,” the Netflix series about a teenage Wednesday Addams, finally has a premiere date. The series will drop Nov. 23, Netflix announced Friday.

“Wednesday” is executive produced and directed by Tim Burton, with showrunners, EPs and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. It stars Jenny Ortega as the teenage member of the famed Adams family.

Here’s the logline for the series: “From the imagination of Tim Burton, ‘Wednesday’ is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Ortega, in a statement, said her version of Wednesday is a teenager, and starting to grow up.

“Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before. Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl,” Ortega’s statement read. “That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant. And we’ve never seen her on screen this much. Any other time you’ve seen Wednesday, she’s been the one-liner, the end of a joke, she always hits it, and I think that’s what people really love about her. But in this show, every scene is Wednesday. There’s an opportunity to give her a bit more dimension, and she becomes a bit more of a real person, which I don’t think we’ve ever seen before.”

Joining Gough, Millar and Burton as EPs on the show are Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman (1.21 Entertainment), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman (Glickmania), Gail Berman, Tommy Harper and Kevin Lafferty.

The cast includes Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott) abd Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill).

Guest stars set for the season are Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams) and Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker) and Lucius Hoyos (Young Gomez).

Victor Teodor Dorobantu (Thing), Calum Ross (Rowan Laslow) and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Rita Santiago) are also a part of the cast.