Tim Burton Calls AI Replicating His Animation Style “Disturbing”: “It’s Like A Robot Taking Your Humanity”

Tim Burton is sharing his thoughts on AI getting inspired by his work for new creations. Earlier this year, BuzzFeed shared a piece where it prompted AI to “Tim Burton-Ize Disney Movies.”

The piece shared what Disney movies like Frozen, The Little Mermaid, The Princess and the Frog, among others, would look like if Burton had created them.

“They had AI do my versions of Disney characters!” the director said in an interview with The Independent. “I can’t describe the feeling it gives you. It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul.'”

He continued, “What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul.”

One of the key issues in the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes is Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI), which can write scripts and digitally duplicate the images of actors.

“When you have a combination of Wall Street, greed, technology, and whizz kids that I am not seeing exemplify a great deal of empathy – it’s a deadly cocktail, in my opinion. And I don’t want us to have to drink that poison anymore,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in August in a conversation with Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the guild’s national executive director, and Ben Whitehair, the guild’s executive vice president.

She continued, “Compensate and consent. That’s the name of the game. There’s no wiggle room around that. You have to compensate and you have to obtain consent, period.”

