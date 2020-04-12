Tim Brooke-Taylor, British Comedian and ‘Goodies’ Star, Dies of Coronavirus at 79

Click here to read the full article.

British actor and comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor, star of popular BBC series “The Goodies,” has died of coronavirus at 79.

The actor’s agent confirmed to Variety that Brooke-Taylor died early Sunday from the virus.

Brooke-Taylor’s career in comedy began at Cambridge University, where he was part of the renowned Footlights Club — a launchpad for such comedy talents as John Cleese, Stephen Fry and Emma Thompson — before moving into radio at public broadcaster BBC, where his shows included comedy program “I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again.”

His transition into television included such highlights as “At Last The 1948 Show,” where he was a writer-performer alongside Cleese, as well as comedy series “Marty” and “Broaden Your Mind.”

His break-out success, however, came with BBC Two series “The Goodies,” which ran from 1970 to 1982 — ending its run on what became ITV — and starred Brooke-Taylor and fellow comedians, Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, who were tasked with doing “anything, anytime,” resulting in an array of antics that combined slapstick sketches and situation comedy across the show.

“The Goodies” was among the first in the U.K. to use stop-motion techniques in a live action format.

More recently, Brooke-Taylor co-hosted Channel 4 daytime game show “Beat The Nation” with Graeme Garden. His final TV credit was an episode of BBC One medical soap “Doctors” in 2015.

Brooke-Taylor was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) during the Queen’s 2011 Birthday Honors, for services to entertainment.

Brooke-Taylor is survived by wife Christine Weadon and their two sons Ben and Edward.

