The Goodies star Tim Brook-Taylor dies after contracting COVID-19

Tim Brooke-Taylor, proudly holds his OBE after it was presented to him by Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on November 17, 2011 in London. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Goodies and I'm Sorry I haven't Got A Clue star Tim Brooke-Taylor has died aged from COVID-19.

The 79-year-old actor died Sunday morning and is survived by wife Christine.

Brooke-Taylor, Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie formed The Goodies TV show, attracting millions of viewers at the height of its popularity in the 1970s.

A statement from Brooke-Taylor’s agent said: “It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death early today from Covid-19.

“Joining Footlights in 1960 took him to providing a huge variety of splendid entertainment – television, radio, theatre, film, books, DVDs, CDs, quizzes, etc. – all of which he undertook with energy and a great sense of fun.

“We will remember him for so much but must just mention The Goodies and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. He had, of course, many fans whom he always treated cheerfully even after long and exhausting rehearsals and recordings.

“He was an exceptional client and a pleasure to represent. We’re grateful that we have so much of his work to view, read and listen to.

“In all the time with us and in all his showbiz work, he has been supported by Christine, his wife.”

Goodies co-star Garden said he was “terribly saddened by the loss of a dear colleague and close friend of over 50 years”.

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Tim BROOKE-TAYLOR and GOODIES and Bill ODDIE and Graeme GARDEN; L-R: Bill Oddie, Tim Brooke-Taylor, Graeme Garden (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

He said in a statement: “Tim and I met at Cambridge University in the early 1960s and have enjoyed working together almost constantly from that time onwards, on radio, stage, and TV.

“He was a funny, sociable, generous man who was a delight to work with. Audiences found him not only hilarious but also adorable.”

Brooke-Taylor began acting at Cambridge University where he was president of the renowned Footlights performing arts club.

Brooke-Taylor began his TV career alongside Monty Python stars Graham Chapman and John Cleese on At Last The 1948 Show.

But it was as one of The Goodies, that rocketed him to fame, the comedy show being aired in countries around the world.

He was awarded an OBE in 2011 for services to entertainment.