Tim Allen Speaks For First Time About ‘Lightyear’ Controversy, Says He Discussed Film Many Years Ago With Studio Brass

The original Buzz Lightyear has finally spoken about the controversy over Chris Evans voicing the main character in Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear origin story.

“The short answer is I’ve stayed out of this ’cause it has nothing to do [with my Buzz Lightyear],” Allen told Extra of the new film in an interview published Wednesday.

The origin story of the film character that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy from the Toy Story films replaces Allen’s talents with those of Evans. But Allen pointed out, as many have, that he was voicing a toy and Evans an (animated) human being.

“It’s a wonderful story,” Allen said of Lightyear. “It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy, and it’s a little…I don’t know. It just has no relationship to Buzz. It’s just no connection. I wish there was a better connection.”

Allen also revealed that he was a part of discussions about the film early on.

“We talked about this many years ago. It came up in one of the sessions. I said, ‘What a fun movie that would be.’

“But the brass that did the first four movies,” he said likely in reference to departed Pixar chief John Lasseter, “this is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies.”

Allen also observed that part of the magic of the Toy Story films is that they’re really buddy films.

“It’s Hanks and I. There’s really no Toy Story’s Buzz without Woody.

