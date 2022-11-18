Tim Allen Jokes About Friend Jay Leno's Condition After Comedian Sustained Burns

Jay Leno and Tim Allen, pictured in 2005, are longtime friends.

Tim Allen said his friend Jay Leno is “feeling better” after the former late night host was hospitalized for serious burns sustained in a car fire.

“He’s handsome and he’s happy,” Allen told TMZ on Thursday as he left the Grossman Burn Center after visiting Leno.

The “Toy Story” star said that he and Leno “did some jokes” during the visit, “which is what we do.”

When asked about Leno’s face ― where the comedian suffered second-degree burns ― Allen did what his friend would’ve wanted and cracked some jokes.

“His face looks great. It didn’t look all that good to begin with,” the “Home Improvement” actor said, laughing and pointing at the camera.

“He’s going with the George Clooney look,” Allen added with a smile. “You’re gonna be surprised.”

On Saturday, a car that Leno was working on burst into flames in his Los Angeles garage, according to TMZ, which was first to report the incident. He reportedly suffered burns on his hands, chest and face, but escaped injury to his eyes and ears.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok,” Leno said in a statement on Monday. “Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The car enthusiast is still hospitalized after undergoing surgery and has an additional surgery planned.

Peter H. Grossman, medical director of the Grossman Burn Center, said during a news conference this week that some of Leno’s facial burns “are a little bit deeper and a little more concerning.”

