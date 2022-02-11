Tilt Sensor Market Size Worth $402.94 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·6 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The tilt sensor market size is projected to reach $402.94 million by 2028 from $268.72 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research study on “Tilt Sensor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Metal and Non-Metal), Technology (Force Balance, MEMS, and Fluid Filled), and Industry (Mining & Construction, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace, and Others)”, published by The Insight Partners. The tilt sensor market growth is driven by the upsurge in demand for construction equipment and surge in demand for automotive and transportation industries. The mining and construction segment led the global market with a market share of 31.3% in 2020 and it is expected to garner 30.5% share by 2028. The force balance segment led the global market with a market share of 46.0% in 2020 and it is expected to garner 44.5% share by 2028.


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 268.72 million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 402.94 million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

155

No. Tables

83

No. of Charts & Figures

84

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Material, Technology, and Industry

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011684/


Tilt Sensor Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Automation Sensorik Messtechnik GmbH; elobau GmbH & Co. KG.; MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; Positek; Welan Technologies Pvt Ltd.; Sensata Technologies, Inc.; Geosense; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Shanghai Zhichuan Electronic Tech CO., Ltd; and TE Connectivity Corporation are among the key players profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global tilt sensor market and its ecosystem.

In November 2021, Sensata Technologies finalized the acquisition of SmartWitness Holdings, Inc., a leading video telematics provider.

South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are among the key countries in the Middle East and Africa region. Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, and Kuwait are among the major contributors to the GDP of the region. These countries have a large clientele for high-tech consumer electronics, including smart wearable, smartphones, portable computers, and washing machines. The high demand for consumer electronics drives the demand for tilt sensors across the region. During Abu Dhabi’s International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) in 2019, Calidus, an Emirati company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi-based aerospace and defense company GDC Middle East for exporting new B-250 light attack aircraft to other nations in the region. This boosts the requirement for the tilt sensors required in aircraft. The Middle East region witnesses the presence of a robust healthcare sector, along with the high adoption of advanced surgical equipment and diagnostic tools. Tilt sensors are able to adjust a patient’s body angle precisely to the required alignment to speed up the rehabilitation time and the healing.

Additionally, Industrial application of hybrid propulsion in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones, human-machine interface (HMI), and artificial intelligence (AI), among other technological advancements, is expected to drive the demand for respective tilt sensors across the region. In the aspect of the drone’s configuration, the position angle of the tilt sensor is utilized for measuring the balance of space attitude. In 2019, Benban Solar Park was connected to Egypt’s National Grid, and currently, the solar plant generates 930GWh a year that is enough for powering 420,000 households, which is the equivalent to avoidance of 423,000 tons of CO2 emissions.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00011684/


The MEA tilt sensor market is majorly affected by the disruption in the supply chain. Due to the closure of borders of countries, the supply chain of several components and parts has been disturbed. The demand for sensor systems and sensors declined since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the MEA countries. This resulted in a loss of businesses among the sensor systems and sensor manufacturers delivering their products to various industries in the region. Many countries with higher manufacturing units, such as Turkey, Israel, and South Africa, witnessed critical scenarios in procuring various electronics and semiconductor products, including sensors, which showcased a decline in the MEA tilt sensor market growth in the region.

The surge in the construction activities in the region led to the rapidly growing construction industry. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are among the major market players in the GCC construction industry. The COVID-19 outbreak pandemic discontinued several construction activities and projects in these countries, and some of the projects are still likely to remain halted.

The tilt sensor market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, APAC held the largest share of the global market. Automation Sensorik Messtechnik GmbH; MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Zhichuan Electronic Tech CO., Ltd; Welan Technologies Pvt Ltd.; and TE Connectivity Corporation are among the key players operating in the tilt sensor market.

The growing manufacturing activities globally and the rapidly expanding packaging industry drive the market growth of industrial robots. Due to distinct rules, regulations, norms, and policies imposed by several countries, the trade barriers in this market might be a restraining factor. North America is a quick adopter of all the latest technological advancements. Major North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico adopted wide applications of tilt sensors across various industry verticals, such as automotive, industrial, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, mining, construction, healthcare, food & beverages, aviation, and aerospace.


Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011684/


Tilt Sensor Market: Consumer Electronics Overview
Tilt sensors are used in a variety of ways in consumer electronic items such as handheld computers, smartphones, and gaming consoles. A tilt sensor determines the device's angular position for the auto-rotate function to work on smartphones. Radio receivers, mp3 players, video recorders, camcorders, personal computers, video game consoles, and automobile electronics are all examples of consumer electronic products. Most consumer electronic products have a sensor component. A sensor could be a single component, a module, active, passive, a wired or wireless input switch. Sensors are widely used for monitoring, measuring, and data logging in consumer electronics.




About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/tilt-sensor-market


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event Thursday, giving the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years. Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld all earned their first Winter Games medals. Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. gold was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Giannis scores 44, leads Bucks' 131-116 win over Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half, and Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA's two teams. Milwaukee jump

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Dining options closed in hotel complex at Beijing Olympics due to COVID concerns

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The dining options at a Beijing Olympics hotel have been halved due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Two cafés, three restaurants, and a convenience store within the Prince Hotel by Secret Garden compound were closed suddenly on Thursday. A sign hanging in the window of one of the cafés read "Suspend Business" in English and Mandarin. Staff at the hotel's reception desk and a member of the hotel's disinfection team confirmed that the closures were to prevent the pos

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl. After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had

  • Families 'couldn't be happier' after Canadian ski jumpers take bronze at Olympics

    Rod Strate cried tears of joy in the early hours of Monday morning as he watched his daughter make history at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Abigail Strate, 20, Alexandria Loutitt, 18, Matthew Soukup, 24, and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, 30, captured the bronze medal in the first-ever mixed team ski jumping competition at an Olympic Games. The team also won Canada's first medal ever in the sport, nearly 100 years after its debut. “There's not a lot of tears left in me or the rest of my family,” Rod Stra

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Nash says Nets not trading Harden before trade deadline

    DENVER (AP) — James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked before the team's game at Denver on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday's deadline. “Yes, that’s correct,” Nash said. “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. "James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Crashes derail Canada's women's moguls hopes at Beijing Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Two dramatic crashes within a half-hour of each other derailed Canada's hopes in the women's moguls final at the Beijing Olympics and possibly signalled the end of a freestyle skiing dynasty. Former Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe fell hard in the first final on Sunday, losing one of her ski poles and running out of time as she gathered herself before completing her routine down the hill. Olympic rookie Sofiane Gagnon fell in the second final at almost the exact sam

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Max Parrot wins Canada's first gold of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Max Parrot claimed gold in men's slopestyle, while countryman Mark McMorris earned bronze.

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the imminent women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC -- said Friday it would fight a decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency had provisionally banned Valieva this week because she failed a doping test in December. Valieva is the heavy

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.