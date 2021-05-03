TILT Holdings Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in May 2021

Tilt Holdings
·2 min read

PHOENIX, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced that the TILT leadership team will participate at three upcoming conferences in May 2021:

  • Alliance Global Partners Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference is being held on Tuesday, May 4th. TILT’s Management Team is scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

  • Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Capital Conference is being held on Tuesday, May 11th. TILT’s President Gary Santo is scheduled to present at 9:00 a.m. ET, and will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is being held on Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14, 2021. TILT’s President Gary Santo is scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 13th, and will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TILT’s management team during these events, please contact TILT’s Investor Relations at investors@tiltholdings.com.

About TILT
TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
Ellen@mattio.com
570-209-2947

Investor Relations Contact:
Taylor Allison
investors@tiltholdings.com


