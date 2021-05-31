Tilray Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray Inc., ("Tilray" or "the Company") (TSX: TLRY), and his team joined Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Tilray, Inc. is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America. Tilray is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft brew beverages. For more information visit: http://www.tilray.com/ .

Date: Monday, May 31, 2021

