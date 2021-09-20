Tilray to close Nanaimo office and facility months after Aphria merger

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Cannabis company Tilray Inc., which merged with Aphria Inc. earlier this year, says it will close a Nanaimo, B.C., office and facility.

The company says in an email that it is closing the facilities to optimize operational efficiencies and save costs following the merger.

The company did not share how many workers will be impacted by the closures, but says it will work with those interested in opportunities at its Broken Coast facility on Vancouver Island.

Tilray says the closure will roll out in phases and is expected to be completed by next spring.

Tilray's website shows that the Nanaimo facility was home to a grow room, vault, trimming room, extracts lab and packaging operations.

The company says B.C. cultivation will now take place at the Broken Coast site and Tilray will continue to make use of facilities in Leamington and London, Ont. and in Portugal and Germany.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TLRY)

The Canadian Press