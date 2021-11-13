Tilly Ramsay: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is she famous for?

Television personality Tilly Ramsay is one of the celebrity contestants taking to the dance floor for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, but who actually is she?

Ramsay is arguably the Strictly 2021 line-up’s biggest question mark, having drawn looks of confusion upon being confirmed as one of the show’s stars.

But while she is Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, that also isn’t her sole claim to fame. She also had her own show that only occasionally featured her dad.

The 19-year-old – who was born Matilda – is best known for presenting the CBBC cookery show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which followed the budding chef and her famous family as they travelled America. The show was a smash hit for CBBC, and ran for five series from 2015 until 2019.

Ramsay had been a TV regular even before getting her own show, though, having appeared alongside her father on his Channel 4 hit The F Word.

Born in London in November 2001 to sweary chef Gordon and author Tana, Ramsay splits her time between her hometown and Los Angeles, depending on her parents’ work.

In a strange collision of celebrity chef-dom, Ramsay was speculated in 2019 to be dating the son of This Morning cook Gino D’Acampo – a potential coupling that her father joked was “a f***ing nightmare” while appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Ramsay herself neither confirmed nor denied she and Luciano D’Acampo were an item.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Tilly Ramsay (BBC)

Along with Strictly, Ramsay is also scheduled to appear as a contestant on Australia’s version of Celebrity MasterChef, having filmed her episodes earlier this summer.

Ramsay is competing against fellow Strictly contestants including comedian Robert Webb, children’s TV entertainer Rhys Stephenson, actor Greg Wise and EastEnders star Nina Wadia. Read the full line-up here.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC One.

