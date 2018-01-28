Tillie leads No. 15 Gonzaga over San Francisco, 82-73

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Gonzaga coach Mark Few liked the way his No. 15 Bulldogs played at the beginning and end of the game against San Francisco.

The middle of the game was another matter.

Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each scored 16 points as Gonzaga held off San Francisco 82-73 on Saturday by making all 14 of its free throws down the stretch.

''It was a battle,'' Few said. ''We had an awful dry spell in the first half. We got back on our heels.''

Rui Hachimura added 14 points for Gonzaga (19-4, 9-1 West Coast Conference), which has won three in a row following a rare conference home loss to No. 16 Saint Mary's.

Frankie Ferrari and Jordan Ratinho had 15 points apiece for San Francisco (12-11, 4-6).

Tillie scored eight points and Silas Melson seven as Gonzaga jumped out to a 29-11 lead.

Then the wheels fell off the Zags, and the Dons responded with an 18-3 run to trail just 32-29 at halftime. Gonzaga went 1 of 12 from the field in the final nine minutes of the first.

''They're solid,'' Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. said. ''That was a big part of it.''

The teams traded baskets early in the second half, until Ratinho's 3-pointer tied the score for San Francisco at 45. The Dons never could take the lead, though.

Gonzaga pulled away a bit and maintained a 64-55 lead with 7:30 left, shooting 70 percent in the second half to that point.

Ratinho's 3-pointer brought San Francisco to 72-68 with 4:16 remaining. He hit a pair of free throws to cut Gonzaga's lead to 76-73.

Williams responded with two free throws for Gonzaga and blocked the Dons' next shot. San Francisco missed twice more from the floor and Gonzaga sealed it at the line.

Williams made all four of his free throws in the late going and added a couple of blocks. For the game, he shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 at the line.