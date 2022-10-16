Till Arrives at a Moment When Emmett Till’s Story Seems to Be Everywhere. There’s a Reason Why

Janell Ross
·6 min read
Emmett Till
Emmett Till

Emmett Till is shown lying on his bed in 1954 Credit - Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

In 1955, much of Black America was transfixed by images of a horrible crime: the swollen, disfigured remains of a 14-year-old Chicago boy who had gone to Mississippi to visit family.

While there, the boy, Emmett Till, had been kidnapped, beaten, mutilated, shot, then dumped in a river, after he allegedly violated one of the many rules of Jim Crow society. The boy had been handsome, charismatic, a kid who appreciated a good joke. He was his mother’s only and beloved child. News about the missing boy had, in the early days, run in Black and Southern papers. But when his body was found, the differences between the human being who left Chicago and the body returned to his mother—a body she decided to share with the world via photographs published in the Black-owned Jet magazine—gave the story a power that gripped a national audience and helped galvanize critical elements of a civil rights movement that would transform the 20th century.

Now, some 67 years after the crime, Emmett Till’s story, though it never fully faded from public consciousness, is once again everywhere.

“I think part of it is pure coincidence,” says Davis Houck, a professor of Rhetorical Studies at Florida State University who has studied the Till case and its impact on public opinion; he is also a contributor to the Emmett Till Archives housed at Florida State’s library. “At one point there were seven movies or TV series in the hopper. But another chunk of it is probably not a coincidence. Maybe this is the post George Floyd world that we live in, where there is just a recognition that we need to show more of these stories, do more, care.”

U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2022.<span class="copyright">Liu Jie—Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images</span>
U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2022.Liu Jie—Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

January saw the airing of the ABC miniseries Women of the Movement, featuring Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, Emmett’s mother. In March, Greenwood, Miss., officials approved plans to commission and erect a bronze statue of Till, to be installed about 10 miles from the store where Till is said to have had some type of brief interaction with a local white woman, leading to his lynching. Later in March, President Joe Biden signed into law the Emmett Till Antilynching Act. New research into the case continues too: In June, the Amsterdam News, a Black-owned newspaper based in New York City, reported that a team that included the documentarian behind the 2005 film The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till had found a never executed arrest warrant for the white woman in the store, Carolyn Bryant Donham. (She is alive and lives in Kentucky; according to the warrant, she could not be found at the time that it was issued in 1955.)

And this Friday saw the limited release of the feature film Till, which goes into wide release Oct. 28.

“Some people have already told me, ‘Oh, it’s overkill with Emmett,’” says Devery Anderson, author of the 2015 book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement, on which much of the January miniseries was based. “Someone told me, ‘Do we need a statue? Because they have the Emmett Till memorial stuff in Sumner [Miss.] and we have plaques out and a road named after him. Do you need a statue too?’ And I said, it’s not overkill by any stretch of the imagination. It’s taken a lot to get people to listen and wake up to the extent that they have.”

Read more: Till and the Act of Witnessing Black Trauma Onscreen in 2022

It’s not that suddenly everyone wants to work on Emmett Till projects. It’s that people have been trying to do so consistently over the years. Now some of the roadblocks have come down.

Storytellers have, for years, taken bits and pieces of the Till story and included it in their narratives, says Keith Beauchamp, who served as a co-writer and producer of Till, the feature film, as well as director of that 2005 documentary, on which he worked closely with Till-Mobley before her death in 2003. For example, he says, themes and elements of To Kill A Mockingbird were extracted from the Till murder, and Till-Mobley told him that conversations she had about the case with Steven Spielberg helped to inspire some themes in E.T., which the filmmaker has described as “a minority story that stands for every minority in this country.” But attempts to tell the story more directly tended to be met with greater obstacles.

“As Black people, our stories are still deemed controversial in many ways,” says Beauchamp, who notes that other non-white Americans experience something similar with regularity too.

Read more: How Emmett Till’s Murder Changed the World

Mamie Till-Mobley tried to get a movie made about her son’s case in the late 1950s, Houck found in his research. And in fact, the infamous January 1956 Look magazine article in which the two men acquitted of Till’s kidnapping and murder at a 1955 trial confessed (in the course of an in many ways false account of what had happened) to having done it, had a Hollywood backstory too: The reporter paid the men $4,000 to gain legal clearance needed for a movie he planned to make about Till’s murder, Houck found. Till-Mobley succeeded in stopping the project. Rod Serling, famed creator of The Twilight Zone, attempted to tell the story during two of the show’s episodes. But he was forced by the network to charge the details of the tale, largely beyond easy recognition. He also wanted to make a movie. The 1960s and 1970s also brought a series of regional theater productions that dramatized the Till story. And Beauchamp, the documentary filmmaker, attempted to tell the Till story earlier himself, on a major cable network in the 1990s. That project wound up on ice and later morphed into the documentary, released on big screens in select cities and DVD.

“We’re countering hundreds and hundreds of years of racism,” says Anderson, the writer and researcher. “It kind of angers me because there’s been overkill in white stories, white historians telling history through a white perspective. If you want to talk about overkill, I could point out a million areas where we’ve sacrificed knowing our real history.”

Read more: When One Mother Defied America: The Photo That Changed the Civil Rights Movement

The political situation has been largely parallel. Before the Till anti-lynching bill passed this year, similar bills had previously been introduced hundreds of times since 1900, according to the law’s primary legislative sponsor, but had failed to pass Congress.

But its passage, and all the other evidence of the enduring power of the horrifying image of what was done to Emmett Till, does not mean the United States has turned some corner in addressing racial violence.

The Emmett Till Act passed, more than six decades after that crime.

In the roughly two years since George Floyd was murdered, a bill named after him—filled with police-accountability measures—has repeatedly failed.

Latest Stories

  • Fabulous furry artwork in a London phone box features besuited former roadkill fox and squirrels

    A fabulous furry artwork in a phone box outside the British Museum in London features a suit-wearing fox chatting on the telephone alongside a pair of squirrels. All the animals featured are former roadkill. The phone box also contains fake pun-filled flyers advertising sexual services. It was created by taxidermy artists Field & Young.

  • Bill Maher Nails Why Republicans Support Herschel Walker: It Says to Dems, Anything Is Better Than What You’re Selling (Video)

    "Democrats also think the other side is an existential threat, but their response is not to nominate sickos to make a point,” the "Real Time" host said

  • A Florida grandfather was arrested after he left his 1-year-old granddaughter 'scared and hot' in the back seat of a returned rental car, police say

    David Towner, 62, was babysitting his granddaughter when he left her in a hot rental car for 45 minutes before a Hertz employee came to rescue her.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Stars top Predators 5-1 to sweep home-and-home set

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice, Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists and the Dallas Stars finished a home-and-home sweep of the Nashville Predators with a 5-1 victory Saturday night. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves as the Stars won their home opener two nights after the young standout goalie stopped 30 shots in a 4-1 victory that spoiled the Predators' first game of the season in Nashville. Nino Niederreiter scored his fourth goal in four games for the Predators, who started the seaso

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr