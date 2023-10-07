This is the Tile of the Year for 2024

Original Style

Leading tile manufacturer Original Style has unveiled its Tile of the Year for 2024 – a vivid yet contemporary shade of blue.

Carefully selected to reflect the trends à la mode, Ascot Blue has been crowned 2024's hero tile by the Exeter-based company. It's a recent addition to their Artworks collection; their oldest range that originally began in 1986 as a collection of tile sets for cast iron fireplaces.

Darker than an indigo but lighter than a navy, Ascot Blue is an inky shade with grey undertones, making it a good everyday blue that can be readily used in place of a mid-tone grey or beige as a more rich and interesting neutral. Studio Manager Emma Hughes calls this denim-like tone 'versatile and easy to live with', advising to 'pair with soft neutral shades and heritage prints for a classic look that will stand the test of time'.

Ascot Blue's glaze recipe has been carefully formulated by Original Style's in-house designers and craftspeople who use high quality raw materials and traditional techniques.

Available in a variety of tile shapes, sizes and forms, Original Style have produced set and flat lay designs to illustrate the many ways they can be worked. To prove the true versatility of the Tile of the Year, here's how Ascot Blue can be styled in a bathroom, hallway and kitchen...



