Tilbury Goodfellows continue tradition of giving back to the community

The Tilbury Goodfellows are continuing their 70+ year tradition of helping the most vulnerable in our community at Christmas time. They will be delivering Christmas hampers to families in Tilbury, Comber and Stoney Point this coming December. The Tilbury Goodfellows rely on the generous food, toy and monetary donations of the community to fill their Christmas hampers. All donations stay in our local area to help our neighbours. It is important to clarify that "The Gift" donation collection day is not connected to the Tilbury Goodfellows.

If you wish to support the Tilbury Goodfellows, there are many opportunities to donate directly to their Christmas hampers, including:

If you or someone you know needs assistance this holiday season, you are welcome to apply for a Tilbury Goodfellows Christmas Hamper through their online application, via this link: https://forms.gle/MTcu3Duig5M6kynj9 . Anyone who wishes to apply and does not have access to internet are asked to go to the Tilbury Help Centre to have their application submitted. Applications must be submitted by December 1st. The Tilbury Goodfellows would like to thank everyone who has been involved with their Christmas Hampers over the years, especially to those who continue to donate to this long-standing community tradition.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter