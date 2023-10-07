TikTok's ''Monster Mash'' Mimosas Make A Memorable Halloween Drink

Green Halloween drink with festive decor - Catlane/Getty Images

When it comes to choosing which American holiday touts the most festive food, drinks, and décor, for many Halloween lovers, there is no contest with the October 31st celebration. Next to decorating your front porch with skeletons and passing out candy to pint-sized princesses, pirates, and tigers, many of us also enjoy celebrating the spooky holiday with our friends. This year, for any hauntingly fun parties, besides learning to serve a Halloween pumpkin snack board like a pro, you might also enjoy making a new fun, seasonally appropriate cocktail.

Thanks to TikTok, Americans have been graced with worldwide inspiration in every facet of life, especially in food and drink. Sure enough, a simple search for "Halloween cocktails" on the popular video-based app produces countless suggestions. Yet, if you're after an eye-popping adult beverage that can be enjoyed both day and night -- one that doesn't require too many ingredients or additional prep work, "Monster Mash" mimosas may be the perfect drink for you and your friends. What makes these colorful beverages so alluring is the enhancement of edible glitter, not to mention the neon green color made possible by melon liquor. The best part about this festive cocktail? With just a few ingredients, you can create one Halloween-inspired drink so bold and fun that nearly everyone who loves Halloween just as much as you do is sure to be impressed.

How To Make TikTok's Bewitching ''Monster Mash'' Mimosas

Champagne poured into flute - Vm/Getty Images

Most of us know a classic mimosa recipe contains sparkling wine or champagne and orange juice. However, thanks to TikTok, there's an extra fun way to amp up this boozy midday cocktail to adhere to the colors and festivities surrounding Halloween. One TikTok user posted her spooky upgrade to the brunch necessity by swapping out the usual O.J. for a ½ ounce of melon liquor (for that quintessential monster color) and what looks to be roughly ¼ teaspoon of edible glitter.

In this video, the social media user first adds edible decorations to her glasses and then begins the cocktail-making process by adding a tiny scoop of Prism Powder or edible glitter to each glass. To finish, she adds ½ ounce of melon liquor, followed by champagne, making these drinks complete. If you want to make your Halloween refreshments extra satisfying, chill your champagne and melon liquor beforehand. You may also want to go the extra mile by grabbing some premade squeezable frosting and colorful Halloween sprinkles to apply to the tops of your glasses before adding any liquid. The additional details make all the difference. If melon liquor isn't your thing and you want a different recipe for spooky mimosas, luckily, TikTok has you covered.

There's More Than One Halloween Mimosa To Choose From, Thanks To TikTok

Bubbly cranberry drink with sugared rim - Kuboo/Shutterstock

Among the best boozy spirits to pair with your Halloween candy, champagne is a top contender due to the bubbly bite this refreshment provides. If you're looking to add some Halloween flair to your usual mimosa but want to maintain some volume of juice, there are many different recipes to follow on social media. The same influencer who posted her recipe for "Monster Mash" mimosas posted a TikTok video last fall featuring champagne, cranberry juice, and gummy eyeballs on skewers. Not only is this cranberry-infused drink a deep red color, but she also adds a signature scoop of edible glitter to make this alternative beverage even more mysterious and enticing.

If you can't find the proper orange juice substitution, keep this somewhat essential ingredient in your spooky mimosa with a quick pour of blue curaçao. In another inspiring TikTok clip, one user makes her festive mimosa green by mixing the right combination of blue curaçao, orange juice, and champagne. The color of this drink turns out to be a deep turquoise green color–perfect for any hauntingly festive occasion. You can make Halloween-themed mimosas for your next festive get-together in many creative ways. If you want a visually appealing option that will impress your guests and take little time to make, consider using a bit of melon liquor and edible glitter to give your classic mimosas a "Monster Mash" twist.

