TikTok's Latest Astrology Trend Can Tell You If Your Crush Could Be Your Soulmate

Want to find out if your crush is actually a potential soul mate? You should be paying attention to the moon phase you were born under apparently.

The #MoonPhaseSoulmates TikTok trend has more than 15.5 million video views and counting – but what is it all about?

According to the astrology-based theory, a couple’s relationship is tested based on which phase the moon was in at each person’s birth, continuing the long association between romance and the moon.

Confused? Inbaal Honigman, expert psychic, explains there are six phases of the moon and each of these will contribute a “small yet perfectly credible” element of each person’s astrological information.

In order to check your compatibility with your partner (or prospective one), first find out what phase the moon was in when you were both born.

If those two phases slide together nicely and create the picture of a full Moon, you’re (apparently) meant to be.

Panicking that your phases don’t match? Don’t stress.

Speaking to Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of wedding planning siteHitched.co.uk, Inbaal explains: “Do keep in mind though, that it’s only a very tiny part of your astrological make up, and there are so many, much more pertinent elements when defining romantic compatibility, such as your sun sign, ascendant, moon sign, Mercury, Venus and Mars at the very least.”

AJ O’Connell, a practicing witch from Bedfordshire who creates content on TikTok, agrees that we shouldn’t take the trend too seriously.

She says: “I personally don’t think it should be taken too seriously. Like, you can have two jigsaw pieces that technically fit shape-wise but they show a different picture.

“My partner and I were born under different phases of the moon that wouldn’t necessarily work but what we do have is corresponding Venus placements which seems to bring the balance we need to such different personalities!”

So we shouldn’t stress ourselves out over it too much... (excuse us while we rush to find out our latest crush’s moon phase, just in case).

