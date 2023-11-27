TikTok's Haley Odlozil's Husband and Son Honor Her on First Thanksgiving Since Her Death at 30

Taylor reflected on his journey a year after he first joined social media with late wife Haley to share their family's story

Courtesy of Taylor Odlozil Taylor Odlozil and Weston honor Haley

Taylor Odlozil is remembering his wife on the first Thanksgiving since her death.

On Thursday, the bereaved husband and father shared photos with son Weston, 4½, as the two enjoyed quality time together and posed with a framed photo of late wife and mother Haley.

"Happy Thanksgiving from the Odlozil family! This Thanksgiving is definitely going to be hard without our Haley girl but it’s an opportunity to make new memories," Taylor wrote.

"Even though Haley was taken from this earth too soon, I’m still so thankful for the time I got with her. I’m so grateful for how she impacted my life. #thanksgiving #grateful #family #grief."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Boy, 4, Tells Mom with Cancer He'll Miss Her After Death. Nurse Records Her Heartbeat for Him (Exclusive)

Haley shared her life as a mom following her Stage IIIC ovarian cancer diagnosis on TikTok. In July, Taylor shared the news of Haley's death with her many followers across social media.

"It is with unbelievable sadness that I tell all of you my sweet Haley has passed away. I cannot begin to describe the amount of heartache & grief myself & our entire family is experiencing," Taylor began a lengthy statement, posted alongside a family photo with son Weston.

"I never knew my heart could physically hurt. I've never seen someone fight so hard to live. Her love for me, Weston, her family, & her friends is what has kept her going for so many years, especially the last 8 months. I'm so blessed to have had Haley a part of my life for 16 years. It has been my true honor to take care of her," he continued.



Story continues

Taylor Odlozil/Instagram Taylor and Haley Odlozil with son Weston

The couple started documenting their final months together in October, they told PEOPLE exclusively in June.

"In October, we found out that we were running out of options and were going to have to let everything happen naturally. Over the next few weeks, I made a video showing memories of things we've done together and posted it on Thanksgiving Day," Taylor explained at the time.

The couple's beautiful story went viral quickly. High school sweethearts since 2008, Taylor and Haley received news of her diagnosis in late 2015, just weeks before their wedding. Four years later, they'd welcome son Weston via surrogate.

Courtesy of Taylor Odlozil Taylor Odlozil and son Weston

Taylor touched on their time together as family in a tribute to his late wife, writing, "I'm so thankful I got to see Haley fulfill her life purpose of becoming a mom. She was an incredible mother. My heart breaks most for Weston. I don't think he will ever fully understand what he meant to Haley. He was everything to her. I love you, Haley. More than I can put into words. You are a part of who I am and I will never stop loving you. I can't wait to see you again."

Taylor went on to thank the online community that shared "so much support & prayers for so long" for their family.

"Because of who Haley is, her story has exploded across the world. I've received emails & messages from people from just about every country. She has changed so many people & brought awareness to this terrible disease. I'm so proud of that. She always said she didn't want her suffering to be wasted. Haley wanted people to learn from her. I would say she accomplished that!"

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.