TikTok's Elyse Myers Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Jonas: 'We Love You So Much'

TikTok star Elyse Myers is officially a mom of two!

The comedian and podcast host, 29, and husband Jonas welcomed their second baby together, son Oliver, the TikTok star announced Thursday. Sharing a few photos to her Instagram, Meyers holds her baby while in the hospital, while Jonas looks down from above.

In a second photo, the new mom of two smiles for the camera as she cradles her newborn son.

"We love you so much, Oliver 🤍," Meyers captioned her post.

Myers and her husband are already parents to son August, 2.

In February, the TikToker shared the news of her second pregnancy in a creative way. "Never before seen footage of 'The Local Ad' from The Office: Team Myers Edition 🤍," the couple captioned their joint post.

The video began with a "corporate memo" that came out of a printer, which Elyse then grabbed and scribbled on as she voiced over the video. "It all starts with two people, but you can never tell where those people will end up," she said. "People fall in love, they change, they grow and then sometimes they have babies."

The note traveled back and forth between Elyse and husband Jonas, taking on different forms before it announced that they would become a family of four.

"And then babies become their whole world. And in a fast-moving world where good news moves at the speed of time, and bad news isn't always what it seems. Because when push comes to shove, people deserve the chance to score."

The couple held mugs that said "world's best mom" and "world's best dad" as they posed in front of the uncrumpled final note, which read, "We are pregnant."

Myers rose to fame after she went viral for recounting a bizarre first date in which a man she met on a dating app tricked her into buying him 100 tacos from a Taco Bell drive-thru. She now has over 6 million followers on TikTok.

