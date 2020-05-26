TikTok's Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler Arrested and Charged with Drug Possession

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler have run into some legal trouble.

Hall, 20, and Hossler, 19, both members of the Los Angeles creative collective known as Sway House, were arrested on Monday, PEOPLE has confirmed.

According to the jail administrator for the Lee County Sheriff's Office in Texas, Hall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, which is a misdemeanor. He posted his $5,000 bail on Tuesday.

Hossler was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, as well as possession of a controlled substance, less than 400 grams, which is a felony. He posted his $6,500 bail on Tuesday.

Shortly after being released, Hall tweeted, "I'm back," and Hossler wrote, "Hi."

A rep for Hall and Hossler did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Footage of the pair being detained by the Lee County Sheriff's department made its way onto TikTok and YouTube early Tuesday morning. In the video, Hall and Hossler are seen speaking to police officers after being pulled over in their car.

On Monday, Hall announced that he was taking a road trip with his fellow Sway House members on Twitter.

"Roadyyy," he captioned a photo alongside Hossler, Josh Richards and Blake Gray.

"HOWDY TEXAS," he also tweeted.

Hall and Hossler are among TikTok's top stars, with nearly 13 million followers between the two.

The two both reside in the Sway House, which consists of six social media stars — Hall, Richards, Anthony Reeves, Hossler, Kio Cyr and Griffin Johnson — who live together while producing viral moments on TikTok and YouTube.