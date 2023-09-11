TikTokers are using a SpongeBob TikTok filter to see if they have ‘resting sad face’

A new TikTok trend has people running their faces through a popular SpongeBob filter to see whether or not they have “resting sad face,” and their hilarious, split-second reactions have millions of people laughing.

What is “resting sad face?”

Similar to resting b**** face (or RBF), which refers to the unintentionally angry look some people get when their face is relaxed, resting sad face (or RSF) gives the impression that they’re upset or concerned about something when, in reality, they’re completely fine.

The term isn’t new and tends to pertain mostly to women, but after a user named Bid (@beezeeeee) recently used it in a viral TikTok, a hilarious new trend was born.

“So like, my entire life, people have asked me, ‘Are you okay?’ when I’m just sitting there, minding my own business,” Bid explained in the clip. “And I never got it; I never understood why people were constantly asking me if I was okay.”

All that changed, however, when they recently used a SpongeBob sound filter on TikTok and saw for the first time what they were talking about.

How does the SpongeBob filter work?

The audio filter utilizes some of the sound effects used in the popular Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants, which change with various facial expressions. So while smiles, blinks and other positive facial movements can trigger upbeat sounds like a ringing bell, a frown or a sad face can trigger something like the melancholy strumming of a guitar.

In Bid’s case, just relaxing their face muscles sparks the sad music, indicating that their so-called RSF is more intense than they thought.

So far, a lot of people can relate.

After sharing the TikTok in August, Bid’s video has now reached well over 8.4 million views and become its own trend.

“Resting sad face girlies stand up!!” the user BigYellowBonnet (@6foot7syd) captioned her TikTok response, which now has 4.7 million views of its own.

“Let me show you what happens when I use the filter,” she continued, noting that she “can’t even get a word in!” after relaxing her smile and triggering the sad tune multiple times. “I am so distraught!”

Another user named Emily (@spamhahee) also played around with the sound filter, only to learn that she, too, has RSF.

“slow realization that my resting face triggers the sad sound effect,” the TikToker wrote in her own post, which has earned 1.8 million views.

Thousands of people have also taken to the comments to share and commiserate about their own experiences with RSF, which appears to be pretty common.

“My mother constantly asks me what’s wrong… literally nothing this is just my face,” @littleskup commented on Bid’s video.

“my resting face looks live witnessed unimaginable horrors and i have to deal with the hopelessness that comes with it,” joked @mxmryb.

