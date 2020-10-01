TikTokers stunned when actress reveals her age: ‘Wow you look amazing, how do you do it?’

An actress has gone viral for participating in a popular TikTok trend in which users reveal their actual age.

On Aug. 5, Tris Marie, who starred on Paramount Network’s “Ink Masters” and the Travel Channel’s “Xtreme Screams,” shared a video of herself striking several poses as an audio track plays in the background.

“All right, this sound is for everyone that looks younger than their actual age and people don’t believe them when you tell them how old you are,” the audio says.

To the shock of TikTok viewers, the actress then discloses that she’s 40 years old.

“In high school I looked like a kid,” she wrote in her caption.

Marie’s revelation has since gone viral, receiving over 2.4 million views and plenty of comments from flabbergasted users.

“Wow you look amazing,” one person quipped. “How do you do it?”

“NO WAY I THOUGHT LIKE 22,” another said.

“She a time traveler,” a third added. “Only way possible.”

The actress’ video is one of many that follow the “Age Check” challenge. In another TikTok clip, a user with the handle mixedchik1 tells her followers that she’s actually 53 when she, in fact, looks much younger.

“Yeah 53 days until you turn 26,” one person jokingly wrote.

