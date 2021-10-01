TikTokers share nutritious and easy lunch recipes

Are you tired of eating takeout for lunch? Or do you find yourself throwing together the same uninspiring sandwich every day? Preparing a healthy lunch can be tough when you’re short on time. Fortunately, TikTok chefs have created some seriously delicious, healthy lunch recipes that also happen to be easy to make. Whether you’re working from home or packing a lunch to bring to the office, these recipes are sure to be a hit! Here are five healthy lunch recipes from TikTok.

These healthy lunch wraps use cucumber instead of a tortilla as a wrapper. To make them, thinly slice a cucumber, then lay the slices out so that they overlap. Spread Sriracha mayonnaise onto the cucumber slices, then sprinkle on some Everything but the Bagel seasoning. Top the cucumber slices with turkey and avocado. Then roll them up, slice, and enjoy!

This keto mushroom pizza is incredibly quick and easy to make! Instead of spending hours prepping dough, just use half of a portobello mushroom as your “crust.” Top the mushroom with tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni and spices, and bake until the cheese is melted and crispy on top.

This vegan hummus wrap is packed with vegetables and oh so colorful! To make it, spread hummus on a tortilla or flatbread. Then top with red, orange and yellow bell peppers, cucumbers, cabbage and spinach. Roll up the wrap, and it’s ready to eat! For extra flavor, TikToker @alyssafontainerd recommends using chipotle or red pepper hummus.

This spicy sausage and chorizo pasta is the perfect lunch to prep in advance and take to work — even if work is your home office. Start by cooking up some pasta. Then sauté red onion, bell pepper, chili pepper, cooked chicken sausage and chorizo in a pan. Add in diced tomatoes and mozzarella. Then, when the ingredients are cooked through and the mozzarella is melted, mix in your pasta. Divide the pasta into plastic containers to take to work!

This quinoa, sweet potato and edamame salad is healthy, delicious and will keep you full until dinner time! To make it, just mix together baby spinach, quinoa, roasted sweet potato, edamame, avocado and a source of protein. (TikToker @kizedwards_ uses tofu.) Then season with a bit of onion powder and lemon juice, and dig in!

