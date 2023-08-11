TikTokers react after LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne allegedly photoshops Instagram photos

Recently, TikTokers have alleged that LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia “LIvvy” Dunne (@livvydunne) photoshops her Instagram posts.

Dunne, who has 4.3 million followers on Instagram, posted photos of her at a home meet in January 2021 against the Georgia Bulldogs. However, when some eagle-eyed TikTokers saw the same picture from a 225 Magazine article, they noticed a few differences.

“Not the hair too,” wrote @ririsbabymama in the caption.

In the two pictures shown, it appears that Dunne altered the photo to compress her stomach, back and neck, and to alter the size of her ribcage. After seeing the comparison, TikTokers expressed how much their trust was affected by the photos.

“Ugh and so many young girls compare them selves to her and look up to her,” commented @ellahenss.

Livvy’s original post is now deleted and even Instagram users are privy to the fact she’s allegedly altered her photos.

“Yass photoshop queen,” replied @leilaroake20.

A common theme in comment sections across platforms was users asking why she allegedly photoshopped the photos. Dunne, who was an WCGA All-American in 2021 and consistent contributer to LSU’s postseason runs, is as much a gymnast as she is a social media star — which can come with pressure to look a certain way.

“Online scrutiny now exacerbates these feelings of insecurity and can make it difficult for young women to feel comfortable in their own skin, leaving many to turn to photoshopping pictures to create a more socially acceptable image,” Dr. Paul Daidone, Medical director at True Self Recovery told In The Know. “Even stars like the Kardashians, although often praised for their beauty,have been known to edit some pictures of themselves in order to create a more idealized appearance.”

With these idealized images perpetuated by social media stars, young women may suffer from side effects from it.

“Unfortunately, this cycle of comparison and envy has caused many women, including the young ones, to constantly pick apart their own physical appearances, mainly because society has created an image of what is considered attractive that may not be attainable for most. The effects of this pressure are far reaching; from low self-esteem to mental illness such as depression or anxiety. Studies have also associated eating disorders with social media use and its associated body image pressure.”

Dunne has posted just once on Instagram in the last week and hasn’t made a statement about the accusations.

