TikTokers are obsessed with Bissell's portable machine that removes almost any stain: 'Worth every penny'

If you ever need shopping inspiration, TikTok is one of the best places to look. Users uncover some real hidden gems — like a mascara that will make your eyelashes super long and butt-lifting leggings. You never know what you’ll find while aimlessly scrolling the app.

One of the latest gems uncovered on TikTok deep-cleans your home, and the videos are straight up mesmerizing.

TikTok user Brit recently reviewed BISSELL’s Little Green Portable Spot Cleaner on TikTok, and you won’t believe the results. It works so well that it removed a coffee stain in her car from more than four years ago. To call the results “shocking” is definitely an understatement.

To put it bluntly, this Little Green Cleaner literally sucks up messes, and you can see it in action as you’re using the device.

Because of this cleaner’s powerful suction, you can scrub, spray and lift up virtually any kind of spot or stain — no matter how old it is. Designed to combat carpet stains, the machine is also portable. That means it’s perfect for cleaning up messes in your car or on furniture, too. To use the cleaner, be sure to fill it with the included Spot and Stain Febreze Formula.

In Brit’s TikTok video, you can see the coffee sucked up by the cleaner. She’s left stunned and says she “has no words” for how good the device works. Since posting the video on Jan. 27, it’s racked up more than 900,000 likes.

If you check out the Bissell hashtag on TikTok, you’ll see this is a favorite product among the TikTok community because it actually works. There’s no doubt users are buying the Bissell cleaner because of its effective cleaning powers.

While the videos are a little gross to watch, they prove that the cleaner pulls up any debris from carpeting, furniture upholstery and more. One TikTok user Erica Gremminger even used the BISEELL Little Green Cleaner to get rid of an old mattress stain — that’s impressive.

But don’t just take it from TikTokers — more than 2,000 Walmart shoppers also swear by the Little Green Cleaner, too.

“I have an awesome dark grey sectional that my family lives on. It was filthy,” one shopper said. “And to be honest, I never dreamed anything would get it clean. I was just ready to sell it and get something else. *Insert the little green machine* Two hours of work gave me my couch back. I did what the tip said and went over the damp cushions a few times without pressing the spray button. Within two to three hours, the couch was fully dry. I’m excited to use this again as I feel it will get even more up! So I give this five stars.”

And for some reviewers with pets or kids, they noted that this cleaner works “like magic.”

“This little green pet portable spot and carpet cleaner works great,” another reviewer said. “Don’t let this little size fool you, this machine has awesome power and suction! I have a small dog that can make quite a mess. This machine is great to use all over your house! I love the fact that this is small and compact and I can carry it everywhere I need to clean.”

The next time you need to deep-clean something in your home or car, use the Little Green Cleaner to get the job done.

