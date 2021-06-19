TikTokers are making memes about adding outros to their videos, parodying a common YouTube format

TikTok users are making parody outros for their videos in a style reminiscent of YouTube. @davidxiv/@tristarosee/TikTok

TikTokers are making memes about adding YouTube-style outros to their videos.

On YouTube, creators use outro cards and animations to promote their channel and other videos.

On TikTok, video outros aren't at all common.

TikTokers are making memes about how they want to "normalize" adding outros to TikToks, parodying a stereotypical YouTube format that creators use to promote their channels and other content.

As part of a growing trend, TikTok users are tagging bright, loud, and colorful segments onto the ends of their videos in which they urge viewers to "subscribe" to their accounts and like their videos.

The TikToks begin a typical video that you'd see on the app - think lip-syncing, dancing, or doing an outfit transition - but then abruptly cut to an over-the-top outro segment complete with animations, thumping music, and flashing lights.

The trend seems to be directly parodying YouTube culture, where these kinds of outros - although not always quite so exaggerated - are common.

On YouTube, some creators will conclude their videos with a brief end card or animation where they promote their personal channel, link to other videos that they've posted, and ask viewers to engage with their content by liking and subscribing. They're typically accompanied by music as well, which can range from electronic instrumentals to softer, lo-fi tracks.

Liza Koshy's YouTube outro screen. Liza Koshy/YouTube

On TikTok, however, outros are rare, and there isn't nearly as much space for them as there is in a YouTube video. Until recently, TikTok's video length limit was one minute, although TikTok has begun to test three-minute videos. Still, outros and intros have never been a part of TikTok's culture.

Not all TikTok users are into the trend - some have even called the outros "jump scares" in the comments of videos that use them - and some creators have had to explain to their followers. One creator, @catgirl, explicitly said in the comments of their video that the trend is "ironic," while @tristaross clarified to one confused commenter that the trend was a joke and "a parody of the YouTube video format."

Due to the platform's shorter video times, experts told Insider it doesn't seem likely that TikTok outros will take hold. But that doesn't mean that some people aren't putting their foot down early.

"NO WE AREN'T TURNING TIKTOK INTO YT," one comment on @tristarosee's video with 16,900 likes reads, using an abbreviation for YouTube.

